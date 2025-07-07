There, she finds herself unexpectedly drawn to English musician Felix (played by The White Lotus alum Will Sharpe), but their fledgling romance risks being torn asunder by the personal baggage they each carry.

Alongside Hacks star Stalter and Sharpe, the Too Much cast also includes Ratajkowski as the new girlfriend of Jessica's ex, while Aboah plays Felix's partner at the beginning of the story.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

On casting them alongside more established actors, Dunham told RadioTimes.com: "I love fashion because I love play and I've always loved reading fashion magazines, and I get to write for Vogue occasionally and it’s a real privilege and a pleasure.

"And I think modelling is such an expressive art and models are very often really good actors because they have to do that."

She continued: "What I love about Emily [Ratajkowski] and Adwoa [Aboah] is that, in addition to being models, they're so outspoken in their activism, in their writing, in their creative expression."

Dunham elaborated that she wasn't looking to embed Too Much in "the world of fashion", but rather to tap into "these two very interesting, strong characters".

Adwoa Aboah and Will Sharpe star in Too Much. Netflix

The screenwriter added: "I don’t think it’s a coincidence that they've come out of the world of fashion and have created such a strong identity within that – and also maybe in response to that."

For Ratajkowski, Too Much represents a return to acting after a long hiatus, with her previous screen project being 2019's indie crime drama Lying and Stealing, where she appeared opposite The Gentlemen's Theo James.

Aboah, on the other hand, has given more recent performances as Scorpia in Disney+ fantasy drama Willow and Becks in Netflix's acclaimed crime thriller Top Boy.

Too Much is available to stream on Netflix from Thursday 10th July 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Ad

Check out more of our Comedy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.