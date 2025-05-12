Hacks breakout star Megan Stalter plays the lead role of Jessica, while The White Lotus and A Real Pain star Will Sharpe co-stars as her possible love interest Felix.

The series, which is billed as "an ex-pat romcom for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is", will be streaming on Netflix from Thursday 10th July 2025.

Megan Stalter stars in Too Much. Netflix

The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Jessica is a New York workaholic in her mid-30s, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows.

"When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister."

Emily Ratajkowski stars in Too Much. Netflix

The synopsis continues: "But when she meets Felix – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even when it creates more problems than it solves.

"Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"

Adwoa Aboah and Will Sharpe star in Too Much. Netflix

The cast of Too Much also includes the likes of Richard E Grant (The Franchise), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs The Swans), plus supermodels-turned-actors Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy) and Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl).

Naomi Watts stars in Too Much. Netflix

With the release of the new images, Netflix also dropped a comical social media video in which Megan Stalter herself gives followers a crash course on why they should care about the upcoming series.

