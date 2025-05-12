Lena Dunham's Too Much confirms Netflix release date in first look
Hacks breakout Megan Stalter and The White Lotus alum Will Sharpe lead the cast.
Netflix has released first-look images and a confirmed launch date for its upcoming romantic comedy series Too Much, which comes from the mind of Girls creator Lena Dunham.
The story follows an American woman who relocates to London, looking for a fresh start after suffering a major heartbreak, but there she meets a man – described as a "walking series of red flags" – with whom she has an immediate connection.
Hacks breakout star Megan Stalter plays the lead role of Jessica, while The White Lotus and A Real Pain star Will Sharpe co-stars as her possible love interest Felix.
The series, which is billed as "an ex-pat romcom for the disillusioned who wonder if true love is still possible, but sincerely hope that it is", will be streaming on Netflix from Thursday 10th July 2025.
The synopsis, courtesy of Netflix, reads: "Jessica is a New York workaholic in her mid-30s, reeling from a broken relationship that she thought would last forever and slowly isolating everyone she knows.
"When every block in New York tells a story of her own bad behaviour, the only solution is to take a job in London, where she plans to live a life of solitude like a Brontë sister."
The synopsis continues: "But when she meets Felix – a walking series of red flags – she finds that their unusual connection is impossible to ignore, even when it creates more problems than it solves.
"Now they have to ask themselves: do Americans and Brits actually speak the same language?"
The cast of Too Much also includes the likes of Richard E Grant (The Franchise), Naomi Watts (Feud: Capote vs The Swans), plus supermodels-turned-actors Adwoa Aboah (Top Boy) and Emily Ratajkowski (Gone Girl).
With the release of the new images, Netflix also dropped a comical social media video in which Megan Stalter herself gives followers a crash course on why they should care about the upcoming series.
Too Much is coming to Netflix on Thursday 10th July 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.
David Craig is the Senior Drama Writer for Radio Times