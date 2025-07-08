Thirteen years later after the chaotic event, Netflix is taking a closer look at how the party went viral and just how tens of thousands of people signed up.

Read on to learn more about the real Project X and what happened on that night.

What was the real Project X? True story explained

Planning a sweet 16th is never easy, and that couldn't have been more true when in 2012, a teenage girl wanted to invite some friends over for her birthday party in Haren, Netherlands.

She created an event on Facebook and accidentally set the invitation to public, with over 30,000 people RSVPing for the party after the event went viral.

While an appeal was issued telling people not to turn up to the party, at least 3,000 people arrived for the party anyway. The girl whose birthday it was and her family fled her home prior to the party.

Trainwreck: The Real Project X. Netflix

"She posted the invitation on Facebook and sent it to friends, who then sent it to other friends and soon it spread like wildfire across the internet," a spokesperson for the Groningen police told AFP news agency at the time.

Riot police were then deployed to control the crowds, and it was confirmed at the time that 34 people were arrested after rioters clashed with the police.

During the clash, rioters looted shops, set a car on fire and damaged street signs. The riot was condemned by Rob Bats, Haren's mayor, saying: "Scum ran amok in our town. An innocent invitation on Facebook for a party led to serious rioting, destruction, plundering, arson and injuries in the middle of Haren."

Trainwreck: The Real Project X is available to watch on Netflix now.

