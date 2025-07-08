In the aftermath, Bear unleashed a shocking tirade of insults towards a vulnerable Paddy, who ordered Bear to move out.

Next week, viewers will see that an unkempt Bear has been living in his filthy car, with his loved ones wrongly assuming that he's gone on a planned trip to Ireland.

Paddy is preoccupied with his newfound fear of dogs. ITV

The character has been suffering with feelings of isolation, and Paddy is, in fact, the one person who should be able to identify with this, having battled depression in the not-too-distant past.

Paddy is also distracted by his newfound fear of dogs after his recent ordeal.

Sadly, as Brunt told press including RadioTimes.com, Paddy has "experienced what Bear is going through, but he doesn't see it in Bear".

He added: "He blames Bear for his little hiccup without seeing it, so he quite selfishly misdirects his energies towards Bear.

"And then, when he should actually realise what's happening with Bear, he kind of goes, 'Oh, he'll be fine, he won't be thinking of me, he'll be in Ireland having a whale of a time drinking with his mates.' And that's it.

Never miss a thing. Get the best of RadioTimes.com sent to your inbox. Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"That is kind of the final thought he gives him, and dismisses him. It's awful, really!

"So I'm looking forward to the future of how Paddy recants on his thoughts towards his father and how he could have changed the course of Bear's immediate future, had he just thought of anybody but himself."

Expanding on what sparks Bear's initial change in behaviour, Brunt's co-star Richards told RadioTimes.com and other media: "Bear no longer has the wrestling circuit, a lot of his old friends have passed away.

"People have a tendency to shut down and keep themselves at home when they hit a certain age. They're suddenly vulnerable old people.

"So you do have another way of doing things when you're older, and I think it's because you know that you're vulnerable, and therefore you can shut yourself off, by staying indoors and therefore not being able to sleep at night.

Isolated Bear is living in his car. ITV

"He's lashing out because he feels vulnerable, and he feels a bit afraid. And also he's a man who, in the past, has been incredibly physically strong, and has earnt his living from being fit and healthy, and also from [fighting], and he thinks he still has that capability.

"But also as you get older, you question your viability."

When Bear eventually returns to the village after his time away, everything will have changed for him.

While the ITV soap is keeping the exact nature of this twist under wraps, Richards added that what happens to Bear covers "quite a major subject".

Teasing what to expect, the actor described the subject matter as "quite profound and upsetting, and also full of alarming facts".

"So I think it's going to be an excellent storyline to take on, because I haven't seen anybody take it on before," he added.

Read more:

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

Ad

Check out more of our Soaps coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.