Unlike the two aforementioned movies, Joseph Kosinski's film is not based on a true story, but the movie was made with the full co-operation of governing body the FIA and filmed on location during several major grand prix.

In addition, several high-profile figures in the sport were brought on as advisors, with Lewis Hamilton serving as a producer and reportedly even scaring star Brad Pitt "half to death" after taking him out for a test drive.

Naturally, all this access gives the film a certain degree of authenticity, and indeed the racing scenes in particular have won acclaim from critics – our own RadioTimes.com review comments that "F1 will blow your mind when it comes to the stunning racetrack footage".

With that in mind, fans of the sport – and indeed those who are simply intrigued by a new movie starring Brad Pitt – might be wondering exactly how to watch the film. Read on for everything you need to know.

How to watch F1 – is it streaming?

No, the film is not currently streaming as it is getting an exclusive theatrical release beginning from Wednesday 25th June.

Therefore, for the time being the only way to watch the film will be in cinemas. Luckily, it is being given a very wide release and so there should be no shortage of options to choose from – just check your local cinema for the most convenient showing.

F1 boasts a monumental budget – with reported estimates ranging from $200 to $300 million – and will therefore most likely be looking for a lengthy theatrical run as it aims to recoup that cost.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Kerry Condon and Damson Idris in F1.

Eventually, F1 will become available on streaming – due to the fact that Apple acquired distribution rights for the film back in 2022.

Although Warner Bros later came on board to handle theatrical distribution, Apple retained streaming rights and so we can expect it to become available on Apple TV+ at a later date.

As for when that date might be, it's still too early to tell – but we'd expect to see a gap of at least three months or so, especially given the film's aspirations for strong box office performance.

With that in mind, we'd expect the streaming date might not arrive until September at the earliest – but we'll keep this page updated as and when we hear any more information.

That's likewise the case when it comes to the film's availability on Premium Video on Demand platforms including Prime Video and Sky Store.

We'd imagine it will be available to rent and buy on all the usual places sometime after theatrical release, but it's unclear yet what dates we might be looking at.

Will F1 be streaming on Netflix?

No – F1: The Movie is completely unrelated to Netflix.

Of course, fans of the sport will know that Formula 1 and the streamer have enjoyed a fruitful relationship over the years, largely due to the huge success of documentary series F1: Drive to Survive.

The show – which offers intimate access to all the biggest drivers, managers and team owners involved in the sport – has been running for seven seasons and become a major hit with subscribers.

That relationship has understandably led some to believe that Netflix has also had a hand in the new film, but that is not the case – with Apple TV+ the only streamer to be involved in the production.

Given that partnership, it's very unlikely the film will ever be added to Netflix, and so if you want to watch it on a streaming service you'll most likely have to subscribe to Apple TV+.

F1: The Movie trailer

You can get a taste for what to expect from the film – including a look at some of those visceral racing sequences – by checking out the trailer below.

F1 will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Ad

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.