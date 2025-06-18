After winning his stretch with typical bravura, he steps out the car and growls to the next driver: "Lose that lead – I’ll kill you." Does he want to hang around? Does he even take the trophy or the expensive watch he’s gifted? Nope. He just collects his $5,000 and drives away.

Living a nomadic lifestyle – the sort that sees him doing his washing in a launderette – Sonny is a journeyman racer, forever seeking the next thrill.

A former Formula 1 driver, who crashed in the 1993 Spanish Grand Prix, he saw his career dribble away, with only a gambling habit and failed marriages to show for his life. But then he gets a shot at redemption, when ex-teammate Ruben (Javier Bardem) offers him the chance to join Apx GP, the F1 team he manages.

Sponsored by Vue Save up to 30% on the latest releases at Vue in 2025 Are you a movie lover who always wants to be up to date with the latest releases? Then you're in luck, as RadioTimes.com readers can enjoy new films at Vue Cinemas for less. Customers will receive up to 30% off films with Vue Pass, as long as they have a RadioTimes.com account. It's a great time for new releases, with films such as Wicked, Nosferatu, The Brutalist and Moana 2 taking UK cinemas by storm. Head to your nearest Vue to catch these movies and more for up to 30% less if you're signed up as a RadioTimes.com member. Save up to 30% with Vue Pass

Without a win, Apx GP is far removed from Ferrari, McLaren, Red Bull and the other F1 giants. So much so, Ruben is on the verge of selling the team.

With half the season already done, recruiting Sonny is true last-chance saloon stuff, especially as it means pairing him with hot-headed rookie driver Joshua Pearce (Damson Idris). As per his reputation, Sonny soon starts pulling all sorts of dangerous tricks to gain an advantage on the track.

F1 is very much a re-run of Top Gun: Maverick – with director Joseph Kosinski, producer Jerry Bruckheimer and writer Ehren Kruger all on board. And just as that film stunned with its IMAX-ready aerial stunts, so F1 will blow your mind when it comes to the stunning racetrack footage.

With Sonny and Joshua seemingly racing alongside Max Verstappen, Lewis Hamilton (also a producer on the film) and others, it’s utterly seamless.

With the story globe-trotting from Britain’s Silverstone via races in Hungary, Holland, Belgium, Japan, Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi, Kosinski does a fine job of showing the glamour of being an F1 driver.

Sadly, the fun stops when the chequered flag comes down. Off the track, the story is hammy, whether it be Sonny’s blossoming romance with Apx’s lead engineer Kate (Kerry Condon), or the Machiavellian attempt to squeeze Ruben out, led by Tobias Menzies’s corporate sleaze.

Read more:

As for Pitt, his tattoo-covered torso frequently on show, he delves into a two-dimensional role that he’s not totally comfortable in.

There isn’t a great deal of depth to Sonny, a character forever teetering on the precipice of cliché, and that doesn’t entirely suit an actor who is capable of showing much more behind the eyes.

Here, Sonny spends most of his time conjuring trick shots with playing cards or throwing tennis balls at walls.

His relationship with Joshua (from dislike to mutual respect) is as obvious as anything else in a film that dispenses with subtlety from the off.

Idris, so good in the criminally underseen TV drama Snowfall, is an admirable foil here. But in truth, he – and most others – are acted off the screen by Ted Lasso’s Sarah Niles, who plays Joshua’s mother with real aplomb.

Scored with a typically bombastic composition by Hans Zimmer, this is a fantasy take on racing’s most premier sport. A Top Gun on wet weather tyres, you might say.

Spare a thought for the race commentators too, who have their work cut out explaining the complex race regulations that the maverick Sonny keeps breaking, in a classic exposition dump.

But then that is the least of the narrative crimes this fun-but-dumb movie pulls.

F1 will be released in cinemas on Wednesday 25th June 2025.

Ad

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.