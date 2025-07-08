Meanwhile, Robert Sugden (Ryan Hawley) is left haunted by a reminder of his recent ordeal.

Charity Dingle (Emma Atkins) makes a game-changing decision to help granddaughter Sarah Sugden (Katie Hill).

Elsewhere, some light is shed over what's going on with Bear Wolf (Joshua Richards), while his son Paddy Dingle (Dominic Brunt) is terrified at work.

Also, Nicola King (Nicola Wheeler) gets a shock, even as business is booming thanks to new employee Lewis Barton (Bradley Riches).

Here are all your Emmerdale spoilers for Monday 14th July - Friday 18th July 2025.

5 Emmerdale spoilers next week

1. Cara Robinson returns for son Nate's funeral as killer John Sugden is pushed to the edge

Nate's mum, Cara, returns. ITV

John is unable to persuade Aaron Dingle (Danny Miller) not to go to Nate's funeral, and is left dreading the week ahead.

A tormented Cain Dingle (Jeff Hordley) continues to blame Tracy Robinson (Amy Walsh) for what's happened.

Aaron asks John to convince Tracy into allowing the Dingles to go to the funeral, and a begrudging John fails to get through to Tracy.

Nate's memorial is held. ITV

Meanwhile, Tracy is surprised to learn that she is entitled to Nate's life insurance.

In the Woolpack, Nate's memorial begins as the Dingles gather for their own personal tribute, where Cain channels his grief into anger at Tracy for robbing him of his final goodbye to his son.

But just as Caleb Miligan (William Ash) has got Cain to relax, Cara walks in and, infuriated to see Cain so jovial, she confronts him.

Cain and Cara row. ITV

When Sam Dingle (James Hooton) finds out about Tracy and the life insurance, he sees it as a motive for murder and informs Cain.

Cain explodes, telling Tracy he'll be at the funeral whether she likes it or not.

On the day of the service, Tracy is unnerved to see DS Walsh outside the church.

The Dingles gather behind the hearse, but the funeral party descends into chaos with an argument.

Jeff Hordley as Cain Dingle. ITV

Under the weight of his secret killing of Nate, John appeals for a truce, only to be roped into giving the eulogy instead of Tracy.

Spotting DS Walsh in attendance, John struggles to make the speech, and we're left wondering if he'll crack under the pressure and confess.

Will John come clean?

We'll also see John reach out to another helpline, but how much will he reveal?

2. Robert Sugden is shaken by a visit from a familiar face

Owen returns after his sinister spiking of Robert. ITV

Liam Cavanagh (Jonny McPherson) sees Owen's (Simon Haines) name on his list of call-outs.

Owen previously had a date with Robert and went on to drug Robert, before the latter's half-brother John intervened and locked Robert in his van!

John is soon surprised to find that his next appointment at the surgery is with Owen.

Robert pretends to be grateful to John. ITV

Owen is shocked to recognise John, and Robert is nearby when he sees John throwing Owen out.

Robert is shaken by the scene, and thanks John for taking action.

But despite playing happy families in front of Aaron, Robert is still distrustful of John.

What's next for the Sugdens, and is this the last we'll see of Owen?

3. Charity Dingle makes shock surrogacy offer amid Victoria Sugden request

Charity leaves Victoria shocked. ITV

After a dead end with surrogacy agencies, Charity is on a mission to help Sarah.

But Sarah's aunt, Victoria Sugden (Isabel Hodgins), is overwhelmed when Charity asks her to be a surrogate!

Charity tries to convince Vic by explaining she could be Sarah's last chance to be a mum.

Robert reveals all. ITV

Charity and Cain are united as they commit to making Sarah's dream come true.

But Robert is gobsmacked when Victoria tells him about Charity's request.

As Moira Dingle (Natalie J Robb) grows concerned that Cain is pushing his grief aside to focus on Sarah's surrogacy, Sarah is furious when her uncle, Robert, reveals how Charity went behind her back and asked Vic to carry her baby.

Later, Ryan Stocks (James Moore) gently informs Cain that he's been scammed when a potential surrogate from an agency is a no-show.

Sarah gets an astounding offer. ITV

Cain takes his anger out in the pub, but when Sarah gives up on becoming a mother, Charity impulsively offers to carry a baby for her.

Cain chastises Charity for making this decision and keeping her husband Mackenzie Boyd (Lawrence Robb) in the dark.

Sarah is uncomfortable to realise that Charity hasn't told Mack, but will she agree to go ahead?

4. Bear Wolf's sad circumstances are revealed as Paddy Dingle lives in fear

Paddy is preoccupied with his newfound fear of dogs. ITV

Paddy puts on a brave face with wife Mandy (Lisa Riley) as he prepares to manage a day in the vet surgery alone.

Paddy is pleased to be coping well, until a customer with a large dog arrives. He struggles to contain his panic and is unable to treat the animal.

Paddy shuts up the place for the day, incapacitated with fear.

Isolated Bear is living in his car. ITV

The next day, Paddy calls in sick and opens up to Mandy about his fear of dogs.

After a meeting with Vinny Dingle's (Bradley Johnson) dog Chip, Paddy apologises to Vinny and confides in him.

Then we see that Bear is living in his car, a long way from reaching out to his loved ones.

Will preoccupied Paddy realise that his father needs his help?

5. Nicola King is blindsided in the café

Lewis at his new job, with half-brother Ross. ITV

Lewis has launched a successful new menu at the café, and the villagers flock to try it.

But Nicola is frustrated that absent co-owner Brenda Walker (Lesley Dunlop) is still reaping the benefits.

Later, Nicola is blindsided, but what's happened?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7:30pm on ITV1. Stream on ITVX.

