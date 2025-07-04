Fans who have already the movie in full are already reacting to its ending, as it closes on a major cliffhanger, with the central characters in jeopardy and no firm resolution to the plot.

Director Victoria Mahoney has defended the decision to end the film this way when speaking with ScreenRant, saying it wasn't a purposeful move to leave things open-ended, but instead came about naturally as they attempted to reckon with the films's themes.

"The people who spearheaded it, we were concerned and interested in a sense of wonderment and hope," Mahoney said of the film. "I wasn't attached to how we got there. I was attached to [that feeling] of wonderment and hope and strength and fortitude and unity.

"As far as it being a cliffhanger, I don't know how to approach things as a mechanism."

But does all of this mean that there's a third film in the offing, and will fans get to find out what happens to their favourite characters after the second movie's climax?

Read on for everything we know about The Old Guard 3.

Will there be The Old Guard 3?

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2. Netflix

In spite of the cliffhanger ending to The Old Guard 2 certainly suggesting that a sequel is on the way, we so far have no assurances that that is the case.

The director of the second film, Victoria Mahoney, told Entertainment Weekly that "I genuinely don't know" when asked about the potential for a third film, adding "I don't know what's going on outside this room".

"I have no idea," she continued. "I hope for it, and I hope that audiences get it, and I hope everyone that goes to play on that third one has a ball and kicks ass and I'll be rooting for them. I won't be there, but I will be rooting for them. Sincerely, vigorously."

This seems to be confirm that if a third film does come to pass, Netflix will need to find a new director for it, as Mahoney has seemingly ruled herself out.

Meanwhile, when speaking with The Hollywood Reporter, Charlize Theron said she was "never confident, no" when it comes to a third film being made.

"One thing I’ve learned in this business is that there are no guarantees, and it’s really gracious of [Netflix] to not have pushed us into another direction.

"This was always where we wanted to land the film, and it’s also very reminiscent of the first one. So we treated this one exactly the same, but I’m being completely honest when I say that we have absolutely no idea what that [third film] would even look like."

It seems that, for now, we will have to wait and see how the second film does on Netflix, which will likely be the determining factor as to whether The Old Guard 3 gets greenlit.

When would The Old Guard 3 be released?

Charlize Theron in The Old Guard 2. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

As The Old Guard 3 hasn't yet been confirmed, it's hard to say when it would likely be released. There was a long wait between the first and second films - the first came out in 2020, while the second has just been released in 2025, a full five years later.

However, there were a couple of external factors that delayed The Old Guard 2. Filming took place in 2022, but was delayed somewhat when the set caught fire.

The film's post-production was also reportedly shut down for a time, due to regime changes at Netflix.

Here's hoping that, should be a third film be greenlit, it would have a smoother journey to the screen. If so, we imagine that the earliest it could potentially be released would be sometime in 2027.

We will keep this page updated if we get any updates.

Who would return to star in The Old Guard 3?

Charlize Theron and Chiwetel Ejiofor in The Old Guard 2. Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

Given that The Old Guard 2 ends on a massive cliffhanger, a third film would almost certainly require the stars whose characters' fates were left hanging in the balance to return.

That means that, alongside Charlize Theron, the likes of KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari and Henry Golding would all be back, while Uma Thurman would also no doubt return as the villainous Discord.

One star would we likely wouldn't see again would be Matthias Schoenaerts, after his character Booker perished near the end of the second film.

Here's a list of the central cast for The Old Guard 2 who we'd expect to return for a third film:

Charlize Theron as Andromache 'Andy' of Scythia

KiKi Layne as Nile

Marwan Kenzari as Joe

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Veronica Van as Quynh

Henry Golding as Tuah

Uma Thurman as Discord

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Is there a trailer for The Old Guard 3?

There isn't a trailer for The Old Guard 3, as not only has it not been filmed, it hasn't actually been confirmed by Netflix.

For now, you can rewatch the trailer for the second film here, while we'll make sure to add any new footage in if we get any.

