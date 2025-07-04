Beth Mead's six goals and five assists saw her win the Golden Boot and fire England to their first major tournament triumph in 2022.

While at Euro 2017, Lionesses forward Jodie Taylor claimed the award after finding the net five times.

Only time will tell who takes home the Golden Boot this time around.

RadioTimes.com brings you the list of Women's Euro 2025 top scorers.

Women's Euro 2025 top scorers

Players with one or more goals in the tournament so far.

Esther González (Spain) – 2 goals (0 assists) Cristina Martín-Prieto (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists) Ada Hegerberg (Norway) – 1 goal (0 assists) Vicky Lopez (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists) Nadine Riesen (Switzerland) – 1 goal (0 assists) Alexia Putellas (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists) Arianna Caruso (Italy) – 1 goal (0 assists) Katariina Kosola (Finland) – 1 goal (0 assists)

Last updated: Friday 4th July

