Women's Euro 2025 top scorers: Who will win the Golden Boot?
Your complete guide to Women's Euro 2025 top scorers, including who is most likely to win the Golden Boot.
Euro 2025 is under way, and with it the race for the Golden Boot.
Team glory is the only thing that truly matters at the summer tournament in Switzerland, but while you're not likely to hear them admit it, Europe's elite players will have a burning desire to put their name at the top of the scorers' charts.
Beth Mead's six goals and five assists saw her win the Golden Boot and fire England to their first major tournament triumph in 2022.
While at Euro 2017, Lionesses forward Jodie Taylor claimed the award after finding the net five times.
Only time will tell who takes home the Golden Boot this time around.
RadioTimes.com brings you the list of Women's Euro 2025 top scorers.
Women's Euro 2025 top scorers
Players with one or more goals in the tournament so far.
- Esther González (Spain) – 2 goals (0 assists)
- Cristina Martín-Prieto (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Ada Hegerberg (Norway) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Vicky Lopez (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Nadine Riesen (Switzerland) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Alexia Putellas (Spain) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Arianna Caruso (Italy) – 1 goal (0 assists)
- Katariina Kosola (Finland) – 1 goal (0 assists)
Last updated: Friday 4th July
