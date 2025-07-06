Recently speaking during an interview on Your Manchester, Davies revealed that he enforces a "strict" no blood rule.

He said: "I have rules on it that are quite strict about no blood because there are very young children [watching].

"You can have laser beams, you can have deaths, you can have all sorts of deaths, but not blood bursting out of people. There's plenty of that happening on other pieces of television."

Despite that, he insisted the series is not a "kids' show", adding: "No, I don't think so, really. It's perfectly safe for children to watch...but it's a family show."

During the interview, Davies was also grilled about that shock scene at the end of season finale The Reality War, which saw Ncuti Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerate into Billie Piper, marking her return after she played companion Rose Tyler.

Not giving anything away, he swerved multiple questions and joked that he has "no idea" if she'll be returning as the next incarnation of the Doctor.

He's been similarly cryptic about the future of the series, with season 16 not yet being confirmed. Previously speaking to RadioTimes.com, he said he too is waiting for answers.

However, the BBC previously denied reports that the show has been "shelved", telling RadioTimes.com in a statement: "Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs."

