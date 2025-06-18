While some have speculated that the show could be coming to a close, Russell T Davies has since put those rumours to rest and stated that the show will never end.

Speaking in this week's issue of Doctor Who magazine, Davies wrote: "No, not the end, don’t be mad. Doctor Who will never end!

"There are pathways leading to potential futures – we’ve still got the mystery of that bright and blazing ending, 'Oh, hello,' yes indeed, hello Billie! And there’s Susan, of course."

Russell T Davies. Yoshitaka Kono

He went on: "I wonder if we’ll ever find out who the Boss is. Or who the Boss are. (I’m still wondering who Gus is, from Mummy on the Orient Express. Maybe they’re the same!)

"But we don’t know what’s happening yet, and while everyone works that out, I’ll take a pause on this page ... Hopefully, we’ll have news soon, and certainly, The War Between the Land and the Sea is about to break out, so there are great things ahead. Until then."

As Davies mentions, the Doctor Who spin-off The War Between the Land and the Sea is on its way, but as for Doctor Who's future, that has been kept up in the air.

Read more:

However, Davies did previously voice his optimism about the future of Doctor Who, saying that there may be a hiatus in the pipeline but that he has faith that it will return eventually.

Speaking to Newsround, Davies said: "I kind of know that the Doctor’s reached the status of, like, Robin Hood. Sometimes there might be a pause, and during that pause, the viewers of Newsround now will grow up a few years and start writing stories and they’ll bring it back.

"So I have absolute faith that that will survive because I am living proof of it and that’s what happens to good ideas. No good idea ever dies."

The BBC previously responded to a report suggesting that the show had been "shelved", with a spokesperson saying at the time: "This story is incorrect, Doctor Who has not been shelved. As we have previously stated, the decision on season 3 will be made after season 2 airs.

"The deal with Disney+ was for 26 episodes – and exactly half of those still have to transmit. And as for the rest, we never comment on the Doctor and future storylines."

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.