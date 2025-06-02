"Actors playing the Doctor are only actors playing the Doctor, unfortunately, we are mere mortals. I would love to have the energy and the youth to be able to do this full time for the rest of my life but my knees are telling me it’s time."

In leaving after just two years, two seasons and 19 episodes in the role, Gatwa had one of the shortest tenures of any of the actors in the show's modern era.

Christopher Eccleston just did one season and 13 episodes, but all of the other actors (David Tennant, Matt Smith, Peter Capaldi and Jodie Whittaker) have done at least three seasons.

Ncuti Gatwa as the Doctor in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

Back in 2024, when he was filming the current season and promoting the previous one, Gatwa previously said he intended to "be around for a while" as the Doctor, joking that "you’re not getting rid of me yet".

Read more:

Gatwa also spoke on the episode of Doctor Who: Unleashed for The Reality War about his feelings as he was coming to the end of filming, saying he was "feeling complete".

"You know it’s gonna happen when you get cast, you’re like, 'I’m gonna have to hand this baton over one time, it’s all gonna come to an end soon,'" he said.

"So I feel like I’ve been in constant preparation for that. It’s been bittersweet, as I can imagine it’s been for all Doctors.

"Just looking at the console before regenerating was like, 'My god, this console. It’s been here for 60 years. And I was here for some of those years. And how magic.'

"But also, 'My body is tired, you’ve tired me. You’ve tired me and I’m old now and I’m ready to settle down.'"

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gatwa's regeneration made way for a major twist, as it ended with Billie Piper emerging from the cloud of regeneration energy.

But is Piper playing the Sixteenth Doctor, is she reprising her role as Rose, or is something completely different afoot? It seems we may have to wait some time to find out.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.