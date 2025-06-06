Details about her new character have been left unclear. It's not been confirmed whether she's the Sixteenth Doctor, another version of Rose, or something else entirely – and it likely won't be for some time.

Despite being a huge fan of Doctor Who (and of Piper's), for me, what could have been a jaw-dropping reveal is tinged with sadness, as Piper's return unfortunately highlights what I think is this season's biggest problem – and what was once Doctor Who's biggest strength: its character development.

Russell T Davies has previously said that, in bringing Doctor Who back to screens in 2005, he had a secret weapon in Piper. More than that, though, he had a secret weapon in Rose.

Billie Piper as Rose Tyler in Doctor Who. BBC

From the off, Rose felt so incredibly real. While much of that was surely down to Piper's magnificent performance, it also, of course, came from the writing.

Not only did Rose have family and friends that became fully formed characters in their own right (do we need to say more about the iconic Jackie Tyler, played by the inimitable Camille Coduri?), she had hopes and dreams, insecurities and flaws, and a personality that we came to know inside out.

Now, though, as Piper returns, it forces us to face how much we've been missing the character-led drama that made modern Doctor Who so successful in the first place.

Despite brilliant performances from Millie Gibson and Varada Sethu, who have worked beautifully with what they were given, Doctor Who's companions feel nothing short of neglected this time around.

Billie Piper and Camille Coduri as Rose and Jackie in Doctor Who.

A big reason for that is simply that we didn't have enough time with them. While we once could get to know a companion over a 13-episode run, the past two seasons have been limited to eight, which massively diminishes their development.

As many fans have pointed out, that means we've lost small but important moments between the Doctor and the companions – for example, little moments in the TARDIS that show their connection and give us a sense of their dynamic.

There have also been some strange writing choices when it comes to Ruby and Belinda – perhaps due to the lack of time in the season, or perhaps for other reasons. Both companions appeared to have incredibly rushed and even unfinished exits by the end of season 15, with Ruby not even getting a goodbye from the Doctor during her final scene in the TARDIS.

Varada Sethu as Belinda and Millie Gibson as Ruby Sunday in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/James Pardon

While Ruby's family was somewhat explored in season 14, with glimmers of interesting moments about what it means to be a foundling and the true meaning of family, Carla (Michelle Greenidge) and Cherry (Angela Wynter) also fell victim to the lack of character development that we saw for Ruby. Their depiction has sadly felt nothing like the care taken in establishing families like the Tylers, the Joneses, or the Nobles in the earlier seasons of modern Who.

Meanwhile, Belinda, a character who began the season by rejecting expectations that were projected onto her, appears to have a personality transplant by the end of the season, giving up everything to be a mother. Sure, it's an arc that could certainly work within Doctor Who, but it didn't seem to fit with Belinda's character at all.

Then there was Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman, our first ever companion, whose long-awaited return was reduced to a series of brief and unexplained cameos. Presumably, there'll be more to come from her if and when Doctor Who returns, but it's a strange note to end the season on.

Carole Ann Ford as Susan Foreman in Doctor Who. BBC Studios/Bad Wolf/Lara Cornell

It seems impossible to ignore the behind-the-scenes element that has dominated the past two seasons of Doctor Who: the deal with Disney and the increased budget. In past years, Doctor Who had no choice but to focus on and perfect its character drama because the budget didn't allow for much else. With a bigger budget has come bigger stories, sure – but if those stories don't have the depth that brought fans to Doctor Who in the first place, then what's the point?

Now, Doctor Who seems forced to rely on nostalgia, taking a step back to reintroduce an actor who reminds fans of what could be seen as a golden age of the show – a worrying turn of events for a series whose entire point is to regenerate and move forward.

But, crucially, not all is lost. It's been reported that Doctor Who will return to the BBC regardless of whether another season is commissioned by Disney – a report that fits with Davies's assertion that he's got a plan for another two seasons.

When it does, I'm hoping Davies will allow it to return to its roots, with longer seasons and a return to prioritising characters above all else. He's done it once before, and I have every faith that he can do it again.

Writing characters that feel vividly real is one of his biggest strengths, as he's proven time and time again in other series, including It's a Sin and Years and Years.

After all, as Rose Tyler so beautifully represented, despite the monsters and the aliens and the big battles, Doctor Who has always been a story about humanity, and we urgently need to get back to that.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Disney+ outside of the UK.

Add Doctor Who to your watchlist on the Radio Times: What to Watch app – download now for daily TV recommendations, features and more.

Dive into our Doctor Who story guide: reviews of every episode since 1963, plus cast & crew listings, production trivia, and exclusive material from the Radio Times archive.

Ad

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.