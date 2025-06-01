It's worth noting that fans also attended screenings of the episode in cinemas all over the country – though these will not factor into the ratings.

The numbers make The Reality War the second-best performing episode of the season in terms of overnight ratings. Consolidated ratings will be confirmed Tuesday 10th June.

The episode came to a jaw-dropping conclusion when Gatwa's Fifteenth Doctor regenerated into none other than Rose Tyler star Billie Piper.

It was a historic first for Doctor Who as Gatwa's departure occurred without being previously announced by the BBC. And, of course, his successor hadn't been confirmed either.

Billie Piper in Doctor Who. BBC

It's not been official clarified whether Piper is in fact the next Doctor – the credits simply stated "Introducing Billie Piper" – bit it looks a lot like she could be Sixteen.

Watch this space.

If that wasn't enough, we also got to see the surprise return of Jodie Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor, who returned at a crucial moment to help Gatwa's Doctor through his final mission.

The excitement for Whovians didn't stop there either as the first trailer for spin-off series The War Between the Land and the Sea also debuted straight after the season 15 finale.

