The streamer also released a chilling teaser to celebrate the news, showing Arisu (Kento Yamazaki) and Usagi (Tao Tsuchiya), now married and back in the real world - but being plagued by haunting visions and nightmares about Borderland.

But one day, Usagi, led by afterlife researcher Ryuji, vanishes - and Banda hands Arisu the final card: the Joker.

As for what the Joker has in store for the pair of them? Only time will tell - but it certainly can't be anything good.

The official synopsis for season 3 reads: "After Usagi is abducted and left unconscious by a mysterious scholar obsessed with the afterlife, Arisu returns to the perilous Borderland to save her.

"Teaming up with new players, they must face the yet-unseen Joker stage in a desperate bid to find a way back to their original world.”

The dark Japanese sci-fi drama follows a group of young people drawn into a series of deadly games in an eerie, alternate version of Tokyo, with the ending to season 2 proving deadly for a good few characters.

Alice in Borderland season 3. Netflix

Based on the manga of the same name by Haro Aso, the series has been a breakout hit for Netflix, leaving viewers gripped and impressed by its impressive action sequences.

The first two seasons followed the original manga - but now the story has gone beyond the manga's ending, leaving lots of plot details up in the air.

Alice in Borderland season 3. Netflix

We're expecting it to now adapt elements of the two-volume sequel, Alice in Borderland: Retry.

One thing's for sure - Borderland isn't done with us yet.

Alice in Borderland season 3 will be released on Netflix on 25th September 2025. Sign up for Netflix from £5.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

