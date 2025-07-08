The publication has now reported that the broadcaster is poised to cancel the high-concept game show.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com, an ITV spokesperson said: "No decision has yet been made."

David Tennant. ITV

The series initially aired with two episodes a week, before the schedules quickly changed and it was switched to a weekly rollout, allowing the series to run for seven weeks rather than its intended four.

When approached for comment by RadioTimes.com about the move back in May, a spokesperson for ITV said: "Genius Game remains in the peak schedule on ITV1 at 9pm on Wednesdays and is available to view on ITVX."

The series, which had been adapted from a South Korean format, brought together some of the country's greatest minds to go head-to-head in various challenges in a bid to win a cash prize.

The games themselves were designed to not only test the intellectual acumen of the contestants but also to encourage them to carefully and creatively use the art of manipulation to outwit their opponents.

While some games from the Korean format were played out in the series, it also featured new games, which were all based on strategy and social manipulation, with Tennant overseeing the action behind-the-scenes.

Its first episode, which aired at the end of April, debuted to an audience of 1.2 million but ratings then dropped to a reported 800,000. It is understood the series received an 1.4 million average.

However, this only takes into account overnight ratings, with the show still being available to watch on ITV's streaming platform ITVX.

The Genius Game is available to stream on ITVX.

