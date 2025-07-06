That means we’ll be back in rural Colorado in less than two months’ time, with Alex (Ashby Gentry) and Cole (Noah LaLonde) no doubt causing plenty more headaches for our protagonist this time out.

While some criticised the arguable sidelining of Jackie in her own story, season 1 was received well enough to earn an instant renewal, with the news arriving mere days after the first run wrapped up.

My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

That run saw grief-stricken Jackie leave her perfect life in Manhattan behind and move in with the Walter family after becoming an orphan.

At the same time, she was attempting to keep hold of her dream of studying at the prestigious Princeton University while also becoming close with the two clashing Walter brothers.

Speaking at the time of the renewal, creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall said (via Variety): "I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season.

"We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

Executive producer Ed Glauser added: "The saying 'it takes a village' couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

"From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season 2."

What will that journey involve? Well, season 2 is likely to pick up from the end of season 1, which left the huge question of whether Jackie will pick Cole or Alex up in the air.

The end of August can't come soon enough!

My Life with the Walter Boys returns to Netflix on Thursday 28th August.

Ad

Check out more of our Drama coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.