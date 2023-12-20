My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 release date speculation

Inspired by the Wattpad novel of the same name by Ali Novak, the series follows 15-year-old Jackie Howard (Nikki Rodriguez), who’s uprooted from an idyllic life in Manhattan and forced to move in with the Walter family in Colorado in the wake of a family tragedy.

There, grieving Jackie attempts to keep hold of her dream of studying at the prestigious Princeton University, while also becoming entangled in a love triangle between two Walter brothers, Cole (Noah LaLonde) and Alex (Ashby Gentry).

So, what could unfold in season 2? Read on for everything we know so far.

Will there be a My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Ashby Gentry as Alex in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

Yes, a second season of My Life with The Walter Boys has officially been confirmed, with creator and showrunner Melanie Halsall (via Variety) saying: "I am beyond thrilled that My Life with the Walter Boys has been renewed for a second season."

She continued: "We have been overwhelmed by the love and support that the audience has given the show and can’t wait to dive back into the world of Silver Falls and the lives of these characters."

Executive producer Ed Glauser added: "The saying 'it takes a village' couldn’t be more true as it pertains to the success of My Life with the Walter Boys.

"From Ali Novak’s original novel, brilliantly adapted by Melanie Halsall, to our wonderful cast who brought her characters to life, and Netflix’s steadfast commitment, we’re thrilled to continue Jackie’s journey with season 2."

Given that filming on season 2 is yet to kick off, fans will likely have to wait until late 2024 or early 2025 for the next instalment.

But that's just speculation at this point, and fans will have to wait and see.

Who could star in My Life with the Walter Boys season 2?

Nikki Rodriguez as Jackie and Noah LaLonde as Cole in My Life with the Walter Boys. Netflix

The season 2 cast is yet to be announced, but Rodriguez and LaLonde both spoke to Tudum about the season 2 renewal, meaning fans can expect them to reprise their roles.

While Rodriguez said the season 2 renewal means "everything", LaLonde said he can’t wait to "hang out with [his] best friends" again.

Other potential returning cast members include:

Ashby Gentry as Alex Walter

Sarah Rafferty as Katherine Walter

Marc Blucas as George Walter

Connor Stanhope as Danny

Johnny Link as Will

Corey Fogelmanis as Nathan

Dean Petriw as Jordan

Lennix James as Benny

Alix West Lefler as Parker

My Life with the Walter Boys season 2 plot speculation

Season 2 is likely to pick up from the end of season 1, which left the huge question of whether Jackie will pick Cole or Alex up in the air.

In this respect, the TV show's season 1 ending deviated slightly from the ending of the novel upon it’s based, which sees Jackie stay with Cole (played by LaLonde in the show).

Creator Melanie Halsall recently explained this decision, telling Variety: "In the book, she’s with Alex for quite some time, then they split up and it’s quite mutual.

"Then she and Cole decide they’re going to be together once she comes back from New York. I knew I didn’t want to do that.

"The thought I had in my head was that she wouldn’t up with either boy — that she’s a successful young woman, striving out on her own, without a romance. So that was one idea."

Season 1 of My Life with the Walter Boys is now available to stream on Netflix – check out our Drama hub for all the latest news.

If you're looking for something to watch tonight, check out our TV Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.