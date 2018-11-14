Watch EastEnders star Jessie Wallace sing Let it Go from Frozen for Children in Need 2018

EastEnders fans can get their first glimpse of the Disney medley the cast will be performing for this year’s Children in Need – the highlight of which looks set to be Jessie Wallace (aka Walford’s Kat Moon) performing the anthemic Let it Go from Frozen.

In this sneak-peek look released on YouTube, Wallace can be seen channelling her inner Elsa as she belts out the classic song in the playground on Turpin Way.

The transformation of Albert Square was revealed last Friday when to was announced that Wallace would be joined by Tilly Keeper (who normally plays Louise Mitchell) as Princess Jasmine, with co-star Zack Morris (Keegan Baker) taking on the role of Aladdin.

Morris’s screen mum Lorraine Stanley (Walford’s Karen Taylor) will sing Friend Like Me as she performs as the Genie.

Viewers will also see Shona McGarty (Whitney Dean) as Belle from Beauty and the Beast, ably supported by Davood Ghadami (Kush Kazemi) as Gaston and Nitin Ganatra (Masood Ahmed) as LeFou.

Speaking about the experience, Tilly Keeper said: “It was a dream come true to be a Disney princess for BBC Children in Need! We had so much fun filming the performance; it was such a special day. Let’s hope we all raise lots of money on the night for this fantastic charity.”

Zack Morris added: “Never in a million years did I think I would be playing Aladdin as I danced round Albert Square. I had so much fun taking part and it’s such an honour to be part of something so special. I really hope it helps to raise lots of money for BBC Children in Need.”

EastEnders has a long tradition of pulling out all the stops for Children in Need, with Grease, Les Miserables and the rock band Queen all providing inspiration in previous years.

Fans can see the results on appeal night itself which begins at 7.00pm on November 16th, BBC1.

