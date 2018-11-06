Accessibility Links

Emmerdale’s Victoria forced to fight off new love interest Leon

Vic is in danger in next week's episodes

Victoria will find herself in danger on Emmerdale next week when her date with drayman Leon turns sinister. As viewers know, Victoria was recently left disappointed when she discovered that errant husband Adam had moved on with somebody else. But tired of getting maudlin, Victoria will instead decide to throw herself into a new romance with Leon, despite him having a somewhat chequered reputation in the village.

The upcoming drama will see her meet up with Leon for a second time in the Woolpack. Aware that she’s being watched by a concerned Diane and Matty, Victoria flirts like crazy with Leon in order to make a point. But when Victoria ends up taking Leon home, she quickly comes to regret her rash decision.

Scenes to be shown on Wednesday 14 November will see Leon start to pressure Victoria into doing more than just kissing – all of which results in her pushing her date away. And when Leon then starts getting verbally abusive, Victoria feels like she has little option but to order him to leave.

Thankfully, Victoria’s brother Robert (Ryan Hawley) chooses that moment to arrive on the scene and ends up throwing Leon out.

But will Victoria be thankful for Robert’s intervention and acknowledge that she needs the support of her nearest and dearest? Or is the experience with Leon set to send Vic off the rails?

