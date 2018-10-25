Is Alfie returning to EastEnders sooner than we think?

Alfie Moon could be back in EastEnders by tomorrow following Hayley Slater’s baby scare that pushed Jean Slater into secretly calling her baby daddy.

Hayley feared she was going into labour in tonight’s episode (Thursday 25 October) and dashed to the hospital with Jean and Big Mo Harris, only to be told it was a false alarm. Returning to the Square, Hayley was last out of the Slater cab when she retrieved Jean’s ringing phone which she’d left behind – and she looked even more miserable and terrifying than usual when she saw the caller display.

Confronting Jean with the phone, Hayley forced her interfering relative admit she had called Alfie behind her back when it looked like the baby was on its way – but did Jean speak to Mr Moon and tell him Hayley was about to have her baby, when Alfie is still under the impression Hayley had an abortion after their one-night stand in Spain earlier this year?

Tomorrow’s episode sees Jean try to make amends for her meddling, but it’s not known if this is the catalyst for Alfie’s much-anticipated return. EastEnders have confirmed Shane Richie is reprising his role at some point during the autumn, when he gets in touch with estranged wife Kat Moon out of the blue in urgent need of a favour. It transpires he is flown over from Spain as a surprise, but is the original reason he’s back in the country down to Jean’s phone call?

Find out on Friday 26 October if Alfie is on his way home – and if Kat and the rest of the clan will discover who the father of Hayley’s baby really is.

