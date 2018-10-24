Hollyoaks kills off Tegan! Jessica Ellis reacts to storm week death

Hollyoaks‘ Tegan Lomax has become the first victim of storm week, marking the departure of Jessica Ellis from the cast after five years in the role.

Advertisement

Tonight’s E4 episode (Wednesday 24 October) kept viewers guessing if Tegan or Lily McQueen would be the casualty of Storm Belinda, as both characters had faced perilous situations in the spectacular weather-based stunt. While Lily collapsed after being saved from drowning but ultimately survived, Teegs wasn’t so lucky and died of her injuries in hospital having been hit by a tree yesterday.

It was a cruel twist as Tegan appeared to be out of danger, waking up in hospital surrounded by her family and finally getting closure as she agreed to co-parent Rose and biological daughter Dee Dee with Diane and Tony Hutchinson. Then she slipped into unconsciousness as siblings Leela, Peri and Ste Hay looked on in horror as doctors battled, but failed, to revive her.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com, Ellis reflected on her epic, emotional exit from the show. “It’s the end of an era, obviously I was really sad to go but also really excited about what’s next. I’ve learnt so much in five years. Tegan’s death is certainly one that won’t be forgotten!”

Ellis came in as part of the Lomax clan in 2013, and predicts the family may well fall apart without their matriarchal centre. “She was the lynchpin, the mediator especially between Ste and Leela who are quite fiery. I think we’ll see a lot of cracks in the Lomax family without her there.”

Storm week continues on E4 at 7pm and Channel 4 at 6.30pm – tune in to see how Tegan’s death affects her loved ones, and how the village goes about repairing structural and emotional wreckage that has been wreaked…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.