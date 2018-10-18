Hollyoaks storm week to feature Piers Morgan and Carol Kirkwood cameos

Hollyoaks‘ storm week will feature an added dose of realism as real-life presenters including Piers Morgan, Susanna Reid, Carol Kirkwood and Ken Bruce will cameo as themselves hosting news reports of a freak storm hitting the Cheshire village.

Advertisement

With ‘Storm Belinda’ blowing in on the day of Ste Hay and Harry Thompson’s wedding day and threatening a trail of destruction, updates on the developing situation will be heard across the week fronted by Good Morning Britain’s Morgan and Reid.

Weather bulletins with BBC Breakfast favourite, and ex-Strictly Come Dancing contestant, Kirkwood and Radio 2 legend Bruce also narrate the action as the storm causes damage and destruction – and no doubt some death…

As well as Ste and Harry’s wedding, surely doomed as Harry’s lover James Nightingale plans to expose their affair, other stories playing out as the weather turns include the return of Stephanie Davis as Sinead O’Connor, Lily McQueen being forced to choose between husband Prince or his best mate Romeo Quinn, and Rose Lomax going missing in the storm.

Advertisement

The stunt week kicks off on Friday 19 October on E4, and on Monday 21 October on Channel 4.