EastEnders: shock kiss for Hayley and Keanu – will he betray Sharon?

Hayley Slater’s testing week on EastEnders continues when she drunkenly tries to kiss Keanu Taylor, who is horrified to realise she is putting her unborn baby’s health at risk by hitting the bottle.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode (Thursday 18 October) sees Hayley spiralling further into self-destruction following Jean Slater’s accusations of irresponsibility having learnt the mum-to-be has been drinking alcohol throughout her pregnancy. Not only that, but canny Jean is getting closer to the truth about Alfie Moon being the baby’s father.

Wracked with guilt over the mess her life has become, Hayley heads out to get her head together and bumps into pal Keanu, persuading him to hang out in the park. Realising she’s drunk, the caring cabbie gives her a talking to about endangering her baby’s life – but is stunned when she misinterprets his concern and tries to kiss him.

Sensing her extremely vulnerable state, Keanu – currently embroiled in a steamy affair with Sharon Mitchell – doesn’t for one second reciprocate and is the perfect gent, instantly rejecting her advances before suggesting she goes home.

However, when she fails to return to the Slater house Jean collars Kat Moon to go and search for their fragile relative, and they find her teetering on the edge of a tower block balcony – is self-loathing Hayley about to take her own life?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.