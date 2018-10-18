Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. EastEnders: shock kiss for Hayley and Keanu – will he betray Sharon?

EastEnders: shock kiss for Hayley and Keanu – will he betray Sharon?

Hayley is out of control as her dramatic week continues

bbcjh

Hayley Slater’s testing week on EastEnders continues when she drunkenly tries to kiss Keanu Taylor, who is horrified to realise she is putting her unborn baby’s health at risk by hitting the bottle.

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode (Thursday 18 October) sees Hayley spiralling further into self-destruction following Jean Slater’s accusations of irresponsibility having learnt the mum-to-be has been drinking alcohol throughout her pregnancy. Not only that, but canny Jean is getting closer to the truth about Alfie Moon being the baby’s father.

Wracked with guilt over the mess her life has become, Hayley heads out to get her head together and bumps into pal Keanu, persuading him to hang out in the park. Realising she’s drunk, the caring cabbie gives her a talking to about endangering her baby’s life – but is stunned when she misinterprets his concern and tries to kiss him.

bbcjh

Sensing her extremely vulnerable state, Keanu – currently embroiled in a steamy affair with Sharon Mitchell – doesn’t for one second reciprocate and is the perfect gent, instantly rejecting her advances before suggesting she goes home.

However, when she fails to return to the Slater house Jean collars Kat Moon to go and search for their fragile relative, and they find her teetering on the edge of a tower block balcony – is self-loathing Hayley about to take her own life?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about EastEnders

bbcjh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

EastEnders - July - September 2018 - 5784

EastEnders envy: Sharon gets jealous as Keanu and Hayley grow close (spoilers)

bbcjh

EastEnders: Hayley reveals her pregnancy secret – but who to?

bbcjh

EastEnders: Hayley and Keanu set for surprise romance?

jh

EastEnders mystery – is Kat really dead?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more