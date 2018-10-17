Coronation Street: Michelle covers up Ali’s murder – here’s what happens next

Coronation Street‘s Michelle Connor is reeling after son Ali Neeson confessed to murdering gangster Ronan Truman, but she has agreed to keep the secret and cover up his kill in order to protect her offspring.

Advertisement

Viewers were shocked by last week’s twist that saw Ali end the life of the crime boss while he was trapped in a crashed car following a dramatic chase. Ronan held Ryan Connor responsible for the death of his son Cormac, and suspecting Ali and Michelle were in on a cover-up he threatened the whole family – as the trainee GP found the baddie with a fence post stuck in him, instead of helping him he placed his hands over Cormac’s and pulled it out, knowing it would kill him and save the Connors from his vicious vendetta.

Everyone thinks Ronan died of his injuries and couldn’t be saved, but tonight (Wednesday 17 October) Ali couldn’t keep quiet any longer and made an emotional confession to a shocked Michelle about what he’d done.

Reeling from the revelation, Michelle panicked as she was due down at the police station to make another statement about the accident, leaving Ali fearing she’d tell them the truth and he’d be sent to prison.

When Michelle returned from the cop shop, she told Ali she had stayed decided to stay shtum and vowed to keep his killer secret at all costs. But will ‘Chelle live to regret her shocking act of parental protection to keep her kid out of jail? Has she now put her own livelihood at risk by covering up the crime? Will unstable Ali be able to live with his deadly actions – and what else is he capable of?

Friday’s upcoming episode sees Michelle confiding in partner Robert Preston – does that mean she is already about to betray Ali’s confidence and bring her lover in on the secret, despite telling her son no one else will ever know what he told her? And as the police investigate how Michelle’s car came to be tampered with in the first place, how long before the truth about Ronan’s demise is out?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.