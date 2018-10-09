EastEnders: Dot’s health crisis leads her to Dr Legg – but he has shock news of his own

The health of beloved Albert Square resident Dot Branning (June Brown) will become a cause for concern when she returns to EastEnders next week. The Walford stalwart has been in Ireland visiting grandson Charlie for the majority of 2018, but will make a comeback in scenes to be shown on Monday 15 October. Almost immediately, though, Sonia will sense that something isn’t right and Dot soon confesses that she’s been having some funny turns. After giving her a check-up, Sonia advises Dot to make an appointment to see her GP.

Later on, Dot does indeed visit the doctor’s surgery, but ends up making a surprising confession not to her physician but to a concerned Jack, who wants her to get a second opinion. EastEnders isn’t yet revealing what Dot believes is wrong with her, but it’s enough to send her off in search of the only man whose opinion she feels she can trust – Dr Harold Legg.

It was announced earlier this year that the now 92-year-old Leonard Fenton would be reprising the role of Dr Legg for the first time in over a decade, with the actor himself commenting: “I am very happy to be back at EastEnders and am looking forward to working with June Brown and the rest of the cast and crew again.”

What viewers will see is Dot receiving reassurance about her health from the former GP and then inviting him back to the Square, where Robbie is due to celebrate his birthday party. After getting a warm welcome in his old neighbourhood, Dr Legg and Dot fondly reminisce about life in E20, only for the tone of the conversation to switch when the elderly medic reveals some shock news of his own. Just what does Dr Legg have to say? And how will Dot react?

