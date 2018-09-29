EastEnders: Linda turns her back on Mick – see the new prison showdown pics

Mick and Linda Carter’s marriage reaches crisis point in next week’s EastEnders when the landlady sensationally turns her back on her jailed husband as she doubts his innocence in the attempted murder of Stuart Highway.

Advertisement

After new evidence emerges in the complicated case which has seen sinister Stu point the finger at old mate Mick for shooting him, concealing the fact he actually shot himself to fit him up which was revealed on Friday 28 September, L visits her other half who is currently on remand for the crime. Admitting she is beginning to doubt his version of events in light of the latest developments, Mick continues to insist he has been set up, but backed into a corner confesses he did actually contemplate killing Stuart that fateful night…

In new pictures from the prison visiting room showdown, airing on Tuesday 2 October, horrified Linda publicly cuts all ties with Mick and storms out. Back at the pub, Mrs C announces to her clan she believes Mick is guilty and is no longer standing by him – and it’s time for the rest of her relatives to pick a side…

Linda’s shock decision causes a chasm within the Carter camp, with Shirley accusing her of disloyalty over her son’s fate, but can this really be it for the couple? And with Mick’s time inside already plagued by infighting with the inmates, will being rejected by his wife push him over further over the edge and get him in more trouble behind bars?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated EastEnders page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.