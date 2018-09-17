Neighbours: Gary steals to help Xanthe – will he get caught?

Neighbours’ Gary Canning finds himself on the wrong side of the law yet again next week when he is forced to steal in order to pay daughter Xanthe’s university fees as he promised.

With the deadline to deliver the dosh looming in just three day’s time, on Tuesday 25 September Gary begins to panic his little girl’s dreams of studying medicine will be shattered – and it will be all his fault.

Assuring Xanthe he’d top up the insurance money from her car accident to secure her place, Gary begs for a promotion and payrise at the retreat on the proviso he smash sales targets by the end of the month. But when he also taps up the bank for a loan he’s told the process could take weeks, so he’s forced to turn to the only other source of income available…

Jailbird Jeremy’s dodgy cash is still in his possession, and even though he’s desperate to avoid temptation Mr Canning is backed into a corner and is finally forced to dip into the $100,000 so he doesn’t let Xanthe down.

Wracked with guilt at his criminal actions, and driven by his genuine desire to be the best dad in the world, Gary prays he’ll get away with it. But there are sure to be consequences…

