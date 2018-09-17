Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Neighbours: Gary steals to help Xanthe – will he get caught?

Neighbours: Gary steals to help Xanthe – will he get caught?

Mr Canning commits another crime as he takes Jeremy’s cash

c5jh

Neighbours’ Gary Canning finds himself on the wrong side of the law yet again next week when he is forced to steal in order to pay daughter Xanthe’s university fees as he promised.

Advertisement

With the deadline to deliver the dosh looming in just three day’s time, on Tuesday 25 September Gary begins to panic his little girl’s dreams of studying medicine will be shattered – and it will be all his fault.

c5jh

Assuring Xanthe he’d top up the insurance money from her car accident to secure her place, Gary begs for a promotion and payrise at the retreat on the proviso he smash sales targets by the end of the month. But when he also taps up the bank for a loan he’s told the process could take weeks, so he’s forced to turn to the only other source of income available…

c5jh

Jailbird Jeremy’s dodgy cash is still in his possession, and even though he’s desperate to avoid temptation Mr Canning is backed into a corner and is finally forced to dip into the $100,000 so he doesn’t let Xanthe down.

Wracked with guilt at his criminal actions, and driven by his genuine desire to be the best dad in the world, Gary prays he’ll get away with it. But there are sure to be consequences…

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Neighbours page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Neighbours

c5jh
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

c5jh

Neighbours: Xanthe fights for life after Finn tries to kill her – Lilly Van der Meer interview

c5jh

Neighbours: Gary fears Xanthe has a stalker

c5jh

Neighbours: Colette Mann teases Xanthe’s coma and “sexy stuff” for Sheila and Clive!

c5jh

Neighbours: Mishti plans to have an arranged marriage

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more