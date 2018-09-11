Accessibility Links

Emmerdale: Ross’s drugs collapse puts Moses in BIG danger (Spoilers)

Is Ross about to experience more tragedy?

Ross Barton (Michael Parr) looks set to put his son Moses’s life in danger in an upcoming episode of Emmerdale when he collapses following yet another drugs binge. As viewers have seen recently, Ross’s life has taken a downward spiral as he struggles to cope with both his acid attack burns and the absence of Rebecca from the village. The Dales bad boy has become increasingly reliant on drugs and despite a disapproving Tracy warning him that he needs to stop, Ross will skid further off the rails following another visit from local dealer Gaz.

After another drug-fuelled party, Ross will be seen struggling to cope with his comedown as he looks after Moses. While out with Moses, Ross takes out a small bag of drugs and is soon full of energy again as he plays football with his lad. But events look set to take a disastrous turn when Ross suddenly collapses to the ground in agony, clutching his chest.

As Ross passes out, Moses heads off towards the nearby bridge – is tragedy about to strike?

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

