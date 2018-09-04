Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
Robert’s life left hanging in the balance on Emmerdale (Spoilers)

Robert’s life left hanging in the balance on Emmerdale (Spoilers)

Will Liv and Aaron be able to save him?

13_09_EMM_ROBERT_COLLAPSE_01

Robert will dice with death on next week’s Emmerdale – with Aaron and Liv left seemingly clueless as to how they can save his life. Is Mr Sugden set to breathe his last? What viewers will see is Robert reacting very badly at news from Noah that the police are now looking for a body up at Home Farm. With everyone now thinking that Lachlan has killed Rebecca, a shrine is started for her. But when Robert sees what’s going on, he angrily trashes it. As Zak calls for Robert to be reined in, a frustrated Aaron is left wondering how he’ll be able to get through to him.

Advertisement
12_09_EMM_ROBERT_SHRINE_03

And it seems that any attempt by Aaron to calm his partner down will be unsuccessful, seeing as the following day, an exhausted and obsessed Robert heads out to start searching for Rebecca once again, But pretty soon, he becomes woozy and starts to fit! As Robert collapses to the ground, Liv immediately rings for a doctor, while Aaron panics with no idea what to do. So what exactly is wrong with Robert? And can his loved ones get help before things deteriorate even further?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.

Tags

All about Emmerdale

14_09_EMM_ROSS_PARTY_02
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

05_12_EMM_AARON_ALEX_ROBERT_02

Emmerdale Robron drama: Robert catches Aaron and Dr Alex together

14_09_EMM_AARON_LIV-2

Emmerdale: Liv returns – will she reunite Aaron and Robert?

105887

Emmerdale: Gordon found GUILTY on all counts – find out what’s next for Aaron and Robert

18_09_EMM_ROBERT_AARON_02

Emmerdale: has Robert Sugden killed Liv Flaherty?

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more