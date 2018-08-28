Emmerdale star teases Lisa’s return after Belle and Lachlan’s scary showdown (Spoilers)

Emmerdale actress Eden Taylor-Draper has hinted that Lisa Dingle will return to Emmerdale in the wake of Belle’s upcoming ordeal at the hands of psychopathic boyfriend Lachlan White. “Lisa’s only in Scotland and she watches the news. So hopefully, she’ll return,” said the star. “If that was was my mum, she’d have to come back. Even if she was in Australia. It’s mother’s instinct. She’s got to come back.”

As viewers know Lisa has not been seen on screen since she accepted a job in Scotland earlier this year. But with events set to spiral out of control in the village, it looks like Belle will need her mum back by her side. After all, next week’s episodes will see Lachlan confess all to Belle about his heinous crimes after she finds a bloodied hoodie.

“It’s drenched in blood,” revealed Taylor-Draper. “Lachlan tries to lie and says that he must have cut himself. But there’s so much blood on there and Lachlan can’t really explain himself. So that’s when Lachlan’s lies all start to unravel – he can’t control himself any more and it all starts to come out.”

Speaking about the scene that sees Lachlan finally open up about his murderous ways, she added: “This is the most shocking we’ve ever seen him. We’ve never actually seen him say out loud what he’s done. And this is when he admits that he’s done all of these terrible things. At this point, Belle is screaming at Lachlan to tell her where Sam is – and he says very calmly that Sam was getting in the way. So she thinks that her brother is dead.”

Now frightened for her own welfare, Belle will be seen bolting for the door and a struggle ensuing as Lachlan tries to pull her back roughly. Then, in a twist worthy of a horror movie, Belle is left distraught when she discovers Sam lying bloodied and lifeless! Knowing he has to act quickly if he’s to remain at liberty, Lachlan grabs hold of Belle and forces her to leave with him.

Before long, Belle finds herself lying hurt in the road. But how did she get there? And will Lachlan really resort to killing the love of his life? “It’s very dramatic,” said Taylor-Draper. “Belle can’t believe that she’s been sharing her bed and her life with a serial killer. Hopefully she can cope with what’s happening to her, but we shall see…”

