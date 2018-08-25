Mel’s ex-husband Ray comes face to face with Jack on EastEnders

Things are currently looking up for Jack (Scott Maslen) and Mel (Tamzin Outhwaite) where their relationship is concerned. But a curveball looks set to arrive on EastEnders in the form of Mel’s ex-husband Ray Kelly. As viewers have already seen, Mel’s son Hunter get in touch with Ray and drop some not-so-subtle hints about what Mel is getting up to. So what will Ray make of Jack when the pair come face to face in scenes to be shown on Friday 7 September?

Described by show bosses as “a serial risk-taker and expert liar”, Ray will be the last person that Mel wants to see, having noticeably swerved questions about him since she arrived back in town at the start of 2018.

Said a show insider about the character’s arrival: “It’s safe to say that the residents of Walford shouldn’t be fooled by Ray’s slick exterior – a man who thrives on danger and who cannot be trusted is lurking underneath.”

Actor Sean Mahon – whose previous screen credits include Hulk, Philomena and ER – said today of his casting: “I remember watching the very first episode of EastEnders back in 1985 – little did I think I would be roaming the streets of Walford and hanging out at the Queen Vic all these years later.

“I’m so happy to join such an incredibly hard-working and talented team and I’m very much looking forward to playing out the drama that inevitably ensues on any given day in Albert Square. My character, Ray Kelly is not one to tread lightly and his arrival to the Square will cause shockwaves for many of the residents… it doesn’t get much better than that.”

