Hollyoaks: Romeo leaves after being rejected by secret dad James

Hollyoaks’ Romeo Quinn confronts his long-lost father James Nightingale next week when he plucks up the courage to finally tell the local lawyer he’s the son he never knew he had. When the teen gets rejected by his parent, he announces he’s leaving the village for good…

Cocky Romeo rocked up seeking out James, after learning his identity from prostitute mum Donna-Marie and discovering he was the product of a sleazy liaison when she was hired by James’s bigoted dad Mac to ‘make him straight’ on his 16th birthday. Unbeknown to James, Donna-Marie fell pregnant and was paid off for years by his mum Marnie to keep quiet about their child, so now he’s all grown up and well in this thirties James still has no idea he is a parent.

Opening up to new friends Prince and Lily McQueen, Romeo talks about finding his biological dad but doesn’t reveal his identity. Encouraged to make contact with his father, Romeo approaches James but he’s greeted by a tirade of rudeness and a door slamming in his face – before he can explain why he’s there.

Too crushed by the rejection to try and make James listen, Romeo reckons he’s missed his chance and there’s no point in hanging around so decides to leave. Does this mean James will never find out he has a son who’s desperate to get to know him, and that his own mother lied to him for years about it? And what of Romeo’s romantic spark with Lily?

