Coronation Street: Kayla causes car crash – “She’s out to destroy Craig” reveals Mollie Winnard

Kayla Clifton’s plan to get vengeance for her abusive dad Neil takes a sinister turn next week when she deliberately causes a car accident to reignite Craig Tinker’s OCD, then holds Bethany Platt hostage after she discovers her true identity.

Messing with Craig’s mental health by telling him he doesn’t need to perform his OCD rituals, on Monday 23 July Kayla purposely slams the brakes on her car – blaming a cat running into the road – causing Audrey Roberts and Gail Platt to crash into the back of her, and later tells Craig his rituals must’ve been keeping them safe – which sends him running to hospital as his condition threatens to overwhelm him.

The crash opens the can of worms Kayla has tried to keep a lid on as Audrey discovers the car is registered to Marsha Clifton, and Bethany visits Kayla’s house and sees a picture of her with Neil. Joining the dots, Bethany reels but is attacked held captive in the garage, while deluded Kayla then visits Craig in hospital and tells him Neil’s her father and Bethany is a liar… Mollie Winnard, who plays dangerous Kayla, tells us about next week’s drama.

Was this Kayla’s plan all along, to mess with Craig’s OCD?

She knows doing that will destroy Craig eventually. Kayla believes his OCD is a result of him knowing Bethany lied about Kayla’s dad so she hopes he may end up turning on Bethany. Although I don’t think she set out that day thinking, ‘Let’s go crash a car,’ she is an opportunist and she spies that this is a chance to strike.

Did she intend to go this far from the beginning?

Initially no, but by this stage she doesn’t care about the consequences, she is very clever and calculated in her moves. She has one end goal.

What happens when Bethany is at Kayla’s and realises she’s Neil’s daughter?

She hasn’t set out to hurt Bethany but as her plan comes crashing down and she has a choice – either let Bethany walk out of that door and she loses everything, or stop her leaving. It’s sheer panic and desperation, Kayla knows that she needs to do something and fast.

Is Bethany is in danger?

Anyone who gets in Kayla’s way is in danger, even Craig. She is walking on a tightrope, pretending to be someone who she is not, living a secret life.Kayla had prospects and a future when all of a sudden, she is doing things she never thought she would have to do. The love for her dad makes it all worth it and she keeps reminding herself of that to get her through.

Why does Kayla leave Bethany tied up and visit Craig in hospital to reveal her true identity?

Kayla has realised Craig isn’t a bad lad so she thinks he is being manipulated by Bethany as well. She goes to the hospital with the intention of telling Craig her truth and getting him to see her point of view. She wants her and Craig to get through this together because she thinks that Bethany has played him like she has Neil.

What is Craig’s reaction?

Prior to this, Kayla has worked him up so much anyway by messing with his mind so this is just like a volcano exploding in Craig’s brain. He now knows Bethany is in danger but he can’t overcome his own issues with his OCD to help her. He is in disbelief, he is in shock, he can’t speak. It’s an emotional scene.

Does Kayla feel guilty?

She has moments of guilt, particularly after the crash because she realises she has pushed Craig to the limit, but it’s too late. At the hospital, she doesn’t have time to feel guilty because she has Bethany tied up in her garage, she’s frantic!

What happens when Kayla goes back to Bethany?

Kayla continues to question Bethany and be reasonable. She never meant to put Bethany is this situation but she feels like she has been left with no choice…

Kayla has to slap Bethany, what was that like to film?

We had a fight coordinator but I was so scared of hitting Lucy (Fallon) and really hurting her, so it did take a few practice runs. It was intense but fun to completely let go and let rip. I enjoyed screaming in Lucy’s face, hoping my breath didn’t smell!

