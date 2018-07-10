Coronation Street: Johnny kidnaps baby Susie – will Liz help them flee Weatherfield?

The custody battle for baby Susie in Coronation Street pushes Johnny Connor to the edge next week when he kidnaps his grandchild and attempts an escape to Spain with her. As Eva Price panics her child is missing Liz McDonald becomes embroiled in the drama as lover Johnny begs her to help him flee the country.

Since discovering Toyah Battersby and Peter Barlow’s surrogate child Susie is actually Eva’s baby with his late son Aidan, who took his own life, Johnny has been determined to keep the kid in the Connor clan and punish Ms Price for her deceit at having originally planned to allow her unwanted child to be passed off as someone else’s.

On Monday 16 July, Eva, Johnny and his wife Jenny attend a mediation session to discuss Susie’s future, but any diplomacy is ditched and talks break down when Mr Connor reveals Eva considered faking the birth certificate to deny Aidan was the daddy, countered by vengeful Eva who spitefully brands Jenny an unfit parental figure following her abduction of Jack Webster three years ago in the midst of a mental breakdown. As recriminations fly back on the street, Susie suddenly disappears…

“Susie is taken from her crib and Johnny then goes missing, then Liz discovers her keys for the pub have also gone,” reveals Beverley Callard, who plays the ex-Rovers landlady. “She tells Kate and when they search Johnny’s flat they realise he hasn’t taken his MS medication with him. Everyone is really worried about what he might’ve done.”

As Eva pleads for Susie’s safe return in an emotional media appeal, on Wednesday 18 July Johnny surreptitously calls Liz begging for help. “Liz knows she has to go and see him as she thinks she’s the best person to persuade him to come back. The police are looking for him so time is against her.

“Liz can understand what Johnny is going through but she really does think Susie should be with Eva. When Liz finds him hiding out in a hotel room with the baby he totally breaks down,” continues Callard. “He can’t bear the thought of losing his grandchild. Liz tries to convince him he has to give himself up but he just won’t listen.

“This puts Liz in a difficult position – she wants to help Johnny but knows he is in a lot of trouble. It’s only a matter of time before people put two and two together, and people might think Liz was in on it all along.”

Instead of heeding Liz’s advice, Johnny drops the bombshell he wants them to run away to Spain and bring up Susie as a couple, leaving his marriage and the rest of the family behind – which Callard says Mrs McDonald really didn’t see coming…

“She is shocked when he suggests going on the run, she knows in her heart it is just not going to be possible, but Johnny isn’t thinking straight at all.”

Susie’s fate is yet to be decided, but with Catherine Tyldesley soon to exit the show as Eva the smart money is on the baby ending up with her biological mother – however, Johnny may well pay the price for his desperate behaviour next week and could end up in prison.

Or worse still, something terrible could accidentally happen to the baby while she’s in his care…

