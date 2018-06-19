Hollyoaks: Goldie pulls a scam at the salon – see the first look pics

Hollyoaks’ Goldie McQueen is up to her usual tricks next week when she cons Jesse Donovan out of cash with a hefty compensation claim at the salon by way of a fake waxing reaction… Will she get away with it?

Advertisement

Desperate for money, Goldie spots an opportunity to scam ex-lover Jesse out of some loot when she books an appointment for a moustache wax.

When the stylist’s back is turned, the cheeky McQueen mum swiftly applies a fake scar to make it appear as if the treatment has disfigured her lip line and left her with an unsightly rash.

Demanding her money back if Donovans’ don’t want the negative publicity, gobby Goldie gets a payout from Courtney Campbell who comes to her boyfriend’s rescue. But Court soon regrets that move when Jesse confesses he doesn’t have the money to pay her back!

Having successfully pulled a fast one on her ex, Goldie is quids in – but why does she need cash so fast? Could it have something to do with the imminent arrival of her brother Sylver McQueen, set to arrive in the village soon following his release from prison where he’s been serving time for the murder of his abusive stepfather?

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Hollyoaks page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.