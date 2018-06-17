EastEnders: Hayley and Tiff face off in violent showdown – first look pics

EastEnders is lining up a confrontation between gobby girls Hayley Slater and Tiffany Butcher after the feisty pair come to blows when a row spirals out of control.

In the coming week, the Slaters are reunited with the late Charlie’s beloved black cab and Hayley decides she’ll fix it up and sell it to make some cash to pay back Jean’s savings, after Stacey’s mum shelled out to save the family from financial ruin.

On Friday 22 June, the clan discover Hayley has posted an advert online flogging the taxi and is asking for a cool £10,000! When housemate Tiff objects to the surly Slater lass stealing her laptop without asking to use it to put the ad up, tension mounts between the mouthy mares.

Hayley can’t help herself and continues to wind up teenager Tiffany, and when the raging redhead tries to snatch her computer back the argument descends into violence and the Slater kitchen becomes the scene of yet another brawl…

Due to World Cup coverage, Friday’s episode of EastEnders, containing these scenes, airs at the later time of 9.10pm on BBC1.

