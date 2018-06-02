Emmerdale: Chas forced to confess baby secret to Paddy? Watch the scene

The mum-to-be is hiding the truth their daughter may not survive

Emmerdale’s Chas Dingle is put on the spot by partner Paddy Kirk next week as she continues to hide the fact their baby will not survive to full-term.

In a scene from the episode on airing on Thursday 7 June, oblivious Paddy suggests shelling out for a 4D scan seeing as he missed last week’s ultrasound appointment, which Chas attended on her own and was told the devastating news the baby’s organs had not developed meaning they had no chance of making it.

Numbed by the bombshell, Chas is pretending everything is fine to Paddy and the rest of the world… In the scene, Chas tries desperately to put Paddy off the idea of booking the scan as he talks excitedly about fatherhood, unaware of the huge secret Chas is carrying with her.

Also next week, Chas struggles as the nursery is painted and privately breaks down when she snatches a moment alone.

How long can Chas keep the devastation to herself? Will Paddy forgive his partner for her deceit?

