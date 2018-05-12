Emmerdale: Ross lashes out after new acid attack bombshell from the police – watch the scene

Frustrated at the latest development, Mr Barton is not giving up on getting revenge

Emmerdale’s Ross Barton is dealt a devastating blow next week when police reveal they are closing the case on his acid attack ordeal as there is no further evidence.

In a scene from the episode showing on Friday 18 May, a copper pays a visit to a frustrated Mr Barton and admits the authorities have decided they’ve exhausted all the leads and are shutting the case down until anything new comes to light – meaning the hunt for the person who left Ross with severe and life-changing scars is no longer being pursued.

Frustrated Ross then fumes at the cop who implies the assailant could have been someone from his chequered past, indignantly insisting the attack was completely unprovoked.

Ross still has no idea ex-girlfriend Debbie Dingle ordered local thug Simon McManus to carry out the attack which was originally intended for Joe Tate, with the buff Barton ending up in the wrong place at the wrong time and bearing the horrific brunt.

Simon recently walked free from court when he was found not guilty of assault, and was secretly paid off by Joe and Debbie to disappear. Next week also sees Ross question Moira Dingle about Simon, her dead daughter Holly’s ex-drug dealer, and whether she ever saw him again.

How long before Ross discovers the truth about Debbie’s involvement, tracks down Simon and dishes out his own brand of justice?

