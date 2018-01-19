Neighbours reveal date for Izzy’s return and Ryan Thomas’s debut

Neighbours’ Izzy Hoyland returns to Ramsay Street in a late-night special next month. An hour-long special airs on Monday 12 February at 10pm on Channel 5 in addition to the regular daytime episode.

The iconic character’s comeback was announced late last year, and her arrival will predictably cause chaos for old flame Karl Kennedy and his marriage to Susan. “If you loved to hate Izzy before, you will love to hate her even more!” teases Natalie Bassingthwaighte, reprising her famous role after more than a decade.

Izzy’s encounter with the Kennedys is described as ‘action-packed’, and the show has confirmed one character’s life will be on the line when they get run over, but it’s not the only big moment in the 10pm special which also features the first appearance of ex-Coronation Street star Ryan Thomas in a the guest role of Rafael Humphries.

The actor, best known as Weatherfield’s Jason Grimshaw, will play an English tourist with a score to settle with one of the Erinsborough locals, but will his revenge fail as he becomes romantically entwined with another resident?

There are some other familiar faces in the special episode including Blair McDonough as Stu Parker (below), Andrew Biddy as Lance Wilkinson, Anthony Engleman as Stonie Rebecchi and Marisa Warrington as Sindi Watts, who all turn up for their pal Toadie Rebecchi’s (very) belated 21st birthday party complete with retro 90s theme – a nod to Neighbours’ UK broadcaster Channel 5’s 21st year on air.

Other big plots in the special will be a dramatic twist for Tyler Brennan and Piper Willis that could change the couple’s future, and Paige Smith having to choose between boyfriend Mark Brennan and baby daddy Jack Callahan.

Neighbours’ executive producer Jason Herbison promises the instalment, dubbed ‘Hit and Run’, kicks off a week of huge drama: “This special launches a gamut of exciting new stories featuring surprises, intrigue, desperation and of course romance – and there is even more to come!”

Don’t miss the ‘Hit and Run’ primetime episode on Monday 12 February on Channel 5 at 10pm.

Neighbours continues weekdays on Channel 5 at 1.45pm and 5.30pm.