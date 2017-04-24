Coronation Street: Tracy and Amy to leave with Rob?

Is the trio set for a life on the run?

Is Coronation Street’s Tracy Barlow set to go on the run with fugitive lover Rob Donovan?

Advertisement

Tonight’s episode of the ITV soap saw Tracy raise the idea of exiting Weatherfield with her daughter Amy and prison escapee Rob. But judging by his expression, he doesn’t look too happy about the rash plan.

Tracy began to think about life away from the Street after suspecting that Amy might know more about the recent attack on Ken than she’s been letting on.

Despite Adam being taken in for questioning, Tracy has come to suspect Amy of committing the crime after finding a wad of cash stashed in her bedroom.

Now, it looks as though Tracy will opt to skip town in a bid to protect her daughter from investigation by police officers.

However, actor Marc Baylis – who has recently returned to Corrie to reprise the role of Rob – doesn’t believe that there can be much of a future for his character and Tracy:

“It’s not the easiest of scenarios that they’re in and what we’re trying to do is tell the love story,” said the actor, “but it’s doomed. It’s a horrible scenario.”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Coronation Street page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.