EastEnders fans left feeling sick after Bobby Beale strikes again

Bobby attacked his mum Jane in shocking scenes during last night's EastEnders, which some fans dubbed too graphic for before the watershed

Last night’s episode of EastEnders saw Bobby Beale strike again. The 11-year-old, who killed his sister Lucy in 2014, is back from boarding school and he’s already causing more potentially murderous mayhem in the square.

At the end of Friday night’s episode, Bobby could be seen brutally attacking his mum Jane with a hockey stick – and soap fans soon took to social media to express their shock.

Actually just put my hand up to my mouth in shock 😵 #bobby #EastEnders — Lotti Cordell (@The_Lott) May 20, 2016

Thanks Bobby Beale, I'll never look at hockey sticks the same way again #EastEnders — Lavanya Barnett (@lavanyabarnett) May 21, 2016

That's possibly one of the darkest endings to an Eastenders episode I've ever seen. Bobby Beale you devil — jacob (@Mossie95) May 20, 2016

That Bobby Beale is something else. OMG what did I just watch 😨😟😲😞😷 #EastEnders — Grace (@galleria123) May 20, 2016

Omg just watched tonight’s Eastenders ? Bobby Beale in the living room with the hockey stick ? — hollyy (@hollyycallaghan) May 20, 2016

Some viewers felt the scenes were too graphic to be shown before the watershed:

WOW @bbceastenders that was pretty graphic there! #Bobby whacking Jane with the hockey stick in the dining room! #EastEnders — Aaron Allen™ (@aaron_mcr) May 20, 2016

That blood splatter after Bobby whacked Jane was a bit too much 😨 #Eastenders — ℓυcy (@Iucyh_) May 20, 2016

So wrong…what you thinking…before the watershed….just not right, even as a massive fan. #eastenders — tracey blenkin (@traceytrixieb) May 20, 2016

One fan even said the storyline left her feeling sick:

Oh my God! That shouldn't have been shown this early! Horrible, disturbing ending! Feel sick! #EastEnders #bobby — Julia Wright (@juliawright0405) May 20, 2016

The bloodsplattered wedding cake divided fans too, with some saying it was gruesome and others being quick to crack jokes.

Bloody hell Bobby! One hit is enough, now you've gone and ruined the wedding cake!! #EastEnders — Chloé (@Khlomoney98) May 20, 2016

Wow – that was a bit much!! Psychopath Bobby Beale bad enough with the hockey stick but the cake scene 😱 #EastEnders — Emma Loughlin (@EmLouOnline) May 20, 2016

“Now then Bobby, your Cake has a demonic inner taste, bit of a soggy bottom, for me the Blood topping doesn't work”😳 pic.twitter.com/CRnIGUMEef — @Stewpot (@Stewpot) May 21, 2016

FFS Bobby, you’ve RUINED that cake #Eastenders — david (@_davidmb) May 20, 2016

But, really, with Jane’s fate left in the balance, EastEnders fans just didn’t know what to think…

No way has Bobby killed Jane ? #EastEnders — Alicia Nicholls ❤️ (@alicia_nicholls) May 21, 2016

Has Bobby killed Jane?! #EastEnders — Luke Thorpe (@LukeeyThorpe) May 21, 2016

DID BOBBY JUST KILL JANE #EastEnders — cecilia (@starrboyliam) May 20, 2016

