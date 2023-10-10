The show features a whole host of actors who have appeared in previous Flanagan projects, such as Bruce Greenwood and Carla Gugino, while Mary McDonnell and Mark Hamill lead the newcomers.

But who else stars in the series and who do they all play? Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Fall of the House of Usher.

The Fall of the House of Usher cast: Full list of actors and characters in Mike Flanagan's horror series

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Fall of the House of Usher. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher

Zach Gilford as young Roderick Usher

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher

Willa Fitzgerald as young Madeline Usher

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym

Carl Lumbly as C Auguste Dupin

Malcolm Goodwin as young C Auguste Dupin

Carla Gugino as Verna

Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher

T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon 'Leo' Usher

Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero 'Perry' Usher

Crystal Balint as Morella 'Morrie' Usher

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher

Ruth Codd as Juno Usher

Matt Biedel as William 'Bill' T Wilson

Katie Parker as Annabel Lee

Michael Trucco as Rufus Wilmot Griswold

Bruce Greenwood plays Roderick Usher

Bruce Greenwood as Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Roderick Usher? Roderick is the patriarch of the Usher family and CEO of Fortunato Pharmaceuticals, who acquired the company with the help of his twin sister Madeline.

Where have I seen Bruce Greenwood? Greenwood is known for his roles in films such as I, Robot, Capote, Star Trek, Flight, Gold, Kingsman: The Golden Circle and The Post, as well as series including The Resident, Young Justice and American Crime Story. He has appeared in previous Mike Flanagan projects Gerald's Game and Doctor Sleep.

Zach Gilford plays young Roderick Usher

Zach Gilford as Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Where have I seen Zach Gilford? Gilford has appeared in films such as Super and The Purge: Anarchy, as well as series including Criminal Minds, Good Girls and Friday Night Lights. He has featured in Flanagan projects Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Mary McDonnell plays Madeline Usher

Mary McDonnell as Madeline Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Madeline Usher? Madeline is the intelligent, driven and calculating twin sister of Roderick. She has always been the real brains behind Fortunato.

Where have I seen Mary McDonnell? McDonnell is known for her appearances in films including Independence Day and Donnie Darko, as well as series such as Major Crimes, Fargo, The Closer and Battlestar Galactica.

Willa Fitzgerald plays young Madeline Usher

Carla Gugino as Verna and Willa Fitzgerald as Young Madeline in The Fall of the House of Usher Eike Schroter/Netflix

Where have I seen Willa Fitzgerald? Fitzgerald is known for her roles in films and series including Scream: The TV Series, House of Cards, The Goldfinch, Billions and Reacher.

Mark Hamill plays Arthur Pym

Mark Hamill as Arthur Pym in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Arthur Pym? Arthur is the Usher family's lawyer, who also acts as their unfailingly loyal enforcer.

Where have I seen Mark Hamill? Hamill is, of course, best known for playing Luke Skywalker in the Star Wars franchise, while he has also voiced The Joker in numerous animated DC films and series. He has also appeared in projects including Futurama, The Sandman, What We Do in the Shadows, Kinsgsman: The Secret Service and many more.

Carl Lumbly plays C Auguste Dupin

Carl Lumbly as C Auguste Dupin in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is C Auguste Dupin? C Auguste Dupin is an investigator who has a decades-long rivalry with the Ushers.

Where have I seen Carl Lumbly? Lumbly is known for his roles in series including Cagney & Lacey, Alias, The Returned, Altered Carbon, This is Us and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. He has previously appeared in Flanagan's film Doctor Sleep.

Malcolm Goodwin plays young Dupin

Malcolm Goodwin as young Dupin and Zach Gilford as young Roderick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Where have I seen Malcolm Goodwin? Goodwin has previously appeared in series including Law & Order, Breakout Kings, House of Cards, True Blood, iZombie and Reacher.

Carla Gugino plays Verna

Carla Gugino as Verna in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Verna? Verna is a strange and mysterious woman from Roderick and Madeline's past.

Where have I seen Carla Gugino? Gugino is known for her roles in projects such as the Spy Kids franchise, Sin City, Night at the Museum, Watchmen, Entourage, Man of Steel, Wayward Pines and Gunpowder Milkshake. She has appeared in Flanagan projects Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass.

Henry Thomas plays Frederick Usher

Henry Thomas as Frederick Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Fredrick Usher? Frederick is the eldest of Roderick's children who suffers from serious neuroses and a fiery jealousy.

Where have I seen Henry Thomas? Thomas starred as Elliott in ET the Extra-Terrestrial and has since appeared in Gangs of New York, Dear John and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, among other series and films. He has featured in Flanagan projects Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald's Game, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep, The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Samantha Sloyan plays Tamerlane Usher

Samantha Sloyan as Tamerlane Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Tamerlane Usher? Tamerlane is Roderick's second child, who has carved out her own path away from Fortunato in the health and wellness world.

Where have I seen Samantha Sloyan? Sloyan has previously appeared in series including Scandal, Criminal Minds, Grey's Anatomy, The Rookie and Minx, among others. She has also had roles in the Flanagan projects Hush, The Haunting of Hill House, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

T'Nia Miller plays Victorine LaFourcade

T'Nia Miller as Victorine LaFourcade in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Victorine LaFourcade? Victorine is Roderick's third child and the eldest of his "bastards". She is a scientist who has been working on a revolutionary new heart mesh.

Where have I seen T'Nia Miller? Miller is known for her roles in series including Doctor Who, Death in Paradise, Silent Witness, Years and Years, Sex Education, Foundation, The Peripheral and The Diplomat. She also starred in the Flanagan series The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Rahul Kohli plays Napoleon 'Leo' Usher

Rahul Kohli as Napoleon Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Napoleon 'Leo' Usher? Napoleon, also known as Leo, is a playboy, video game patron and the fourth Usher sibling. He's a regular drug user, but this has started to become too much for his boyfriend.

Where have I seen Rahul Kohil? Kohli is known for his roles in series including iZombie and Supergirl, while he has appeared in the Flanagan series The Haunting of Bly Manor, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Kate Siegel plays Camille L'Espanaye

Kate Siegel as Camille L'Espanaye and Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Ricardo Hubbs/Netflix

Who is Camille L'Espanaye? Camille is the fifth Usher sibling who runs the PR for the family.

Where have I seen Kate Siegel? Siegel has previously appeared in series such as Castle and The Time Traveler's Wife, although she is best known for her roles in Flanagan projects Oculus, Hush, Ouija: Origin of Evil, Gerald’s Game, The Haunting of Hill House, The Haunting of Bly Manor and Midnight Mass. She is also Flanagan's wife.

Sauriyan Sapkota plays Prospero 'Perry' Usher

Sauriyan Sapkota as Prospero Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Prospero 'Perry' Usher? Prospero, also known as Perry, is the youngest of the Usher children who has only recently been thrust into the life of the ultra-rich.

Where have I seen Sauriyan Sapkota? The Fall of the House of Usher is Sapkota's second credit, after he first appeared in Flanagan's series The Midnight Club.

Crystal Balint plays Morella 'Morrie' Usher

Crystal Balint as Morella 'Morrie' Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Morelle 'Morrie' Usher? Morella, also known as Morrie, is a former model and actress, and is Frederick's wife and Lenore's mother.

Where have I seen Crystal Balint? Balint has previously appeared in series such as Fringe, Supernatural, Arrow, Prison Break, Supergirl and Wilderness, while she has also starred in Flanagan's Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Kyliegh Curran plays Lenore Usher

Kyliegh Curran as Lenore Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Lenore Usher? Lenore is Frederick and Morella's daughter, who is a kind and empathic young woman.

Where have I seen Kyliegh Curran? Curran is best known for her starring role in Flanagan's film Doctor Sleep.

Ruth Codd plays Juno Usher

Ruth Codd as Juno Usher in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Juno Usher? Juno is Roderick’s second wife and a former junkie.

Where have I seen Ruth Codd? Codd has previously appeared in Creepshow and Flanagan's series The Midnight Club.

Matt Biedel plays William 'Bill' T Wilson

Matt Biedel plays William 'Bill' T Wilson in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is William 'Bill' T Wilson? William, also known as Bill, is a personal trainer, influencer and husband to Tamerlane.

Where have I seen Matt Biedel? Biedel has appeared in series including Heroes, Mad Men, Altered Carbon, The Umbrella Academy and Narcos: Mexico, as well as the Flanagan shows Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

Katie Parker plays Annabel Lee

Katie Parker as Annabel Lee in The Fall of the House of Usher. Eike Schroter/Netflix

Who is Annabel Lee? Annabel is Roderick's first wife and the mother of Frederick and Tamerlane.

Where have I seen Katie Parker? Parker has previously appeared in series such as Masters of Sex and The Resident, while she is best known for her roles in Flanagan projects Absentia, Oculus, The Haunting of Hill House, Doctor Sleep and The Haunting of Bly Manor.

Be the first to get the latest drama news, direct to your inbox Keep up to date with all the dramas - from period to crime to comedy Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Michael Trucco plays Rufus Wilmot Griswold

Michael Trucco. Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET+

Who is Rufus Wilmot Griswold? Rufus was Roderick’s boss before he took over Fortunato.

Where have I seen Michael Trucco? Trucco is known for his roles in shows including The Guilt, Charmed, Pensacola: Wings of Gold, One Tree Hill, Battlestar Galactica, Fairly Legal, How I Met Your Mother, Revenge, Disjointed and The Rookie. He has also had parts in the Flanagan projects Hush, Midnight Mass and The Midnight Club.

The Fall of the House of Usher will stream on Netflix from Thursday 12th October 2023. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Fantasy coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10, PLUS a £10 John Lewis and Partners voucher delivered to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.