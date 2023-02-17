However, he is still perhaps best-known for his role as Gary 'Eggsy' Unwin in the Kingsman franchise, having appeared in both Kingsman: The Secret Service in 2015 and Kingsman: The Golden Circle in 2017. We haven't heard much on his role in the series since then, but now it seems, he may be gearing up for another adventure.

Taron Egerton has played some seriously notable roles over the past few years, including Sir Elton John in Rocketman, while he's also set to star in the upcoming Tetris movie .

Egerton spoke with RadioTimes.com and other press at the Newport Beach Film Festival UK, and when asked whether he would ever return to the Kingsman universe, he said: "Do you know what, I would. I think I would if I felt that it had a really great story and a great arc for him.

"I really don’t want to just go and do six months of fighting. I really don’t. People love it – it’s exhausting, it’s just not stimulating for me."

Taron Egerton as Gary "Eggsy" Unwin / Galahad in Kingsman: The Golden Circle. 20th Century Fox

He continued: "I would like to see... if we go back and visit Eggsy, which might happen apparently, I think I want to know what being in that world for 10 years does to your head and I want to see him change.

"What is it like to be a 35-year-old Kingsman because I’m not the kid anymore? So, there we are."

Read more:

The Golden Circle wasn't the last we saw of the Kingsman universe - the latest film in the franchise was prequel The King's Man, which starred Ralph Fiennes as the titular agency's founder and was set predominantly during the First World War.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Last year Egerton was seen in the Apple TV+ series Black Bird, in which he worked alongside the late Ray Liotta in one of his final roles - an experience that Egerton told RadioTimes.com was "emotional".

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.