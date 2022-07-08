Taron Egerton recalls Jimmy Keene's "surreal" Black Bird cameo

Inspired by Keene's memoir In With The Devil , the series explains how he was offered early release from his 10-year prison sentence in exchange for getting a confession out of suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser).

Taron Egerton has reflected on Jimmy Keene's cameo appearance in Black Bird, an Apple TV+ crime thriller based on a harrowing chapter in his life.

However, to do so, he had to transfer to a maximum security institution filled with very dangerous individuals, where he would meet a grizzly end if anyone discovered he was working with the authorities.

Egerton revealed that he didn't meet Keene until production had almost wrapped, when he visited the set to film a cameo appearance for the series finale – an experience that the Kingsman star described as "surreal".

"He cameoed in the show, which was great fun, at a very intense, emotional, dramatic part of the story. But he's a really nice guy and he was very pleased that I got in the shape I got into to play him," joked Egerton.

He continued: "[It was] surreal for both of us. But also, I think he felt quite emotional about it because it was a huge episode in his life.

Paul Walter Hauser and Taron Egerton in Black Bird Apple TV+

"And I got the impression that, for him – and I've felt this before from other people I've played – when they watch an actor bring their story to life (provided it's being done in a respectful, considerate, thoughtful way), I think they normally feel an incredible sense of kinship."

Egerton added: "I hope he still feels that way. Because he certainly seemed to feel that way when we were on set. And he just seemed really pleased and excited and grateful that we were going to such pains to tell his story in the best way we could."

