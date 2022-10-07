Will there be The Midnight Club season 2? Latest speculation

The Midnight Club is set in a hospice for terminally ill young people, primarily following cancer patient Ilonka as she endeavours to uncover the building's mysterious history.

Mike Flanagan has floored us yet again with another brilliant horror series for Netflix , which packs a shocking cliffhanger ending that will leave fans begging for season 2.

Visions of two ghoulish figures stalking the property and public records of a cult that once operated there all point to the hospice being a hub for paranormal activity, which Ilonka hopes could hold the secret to a miraculous recovery.

The show manages to maintain a perfect balance of horror sequences and emotional drama, never losing sight of the tragic situation our principal characters find themselves in (more on that in our The Midnight Club review).

The final scene of the season strongly suggests that Flanagan has his sights set on continuing this story, so here we'll be gathering the latest updates and speculation on the show's future as it comes. Read on for more.

Will there be The Midnight Club season 2?

Igby Rigney as Kevin and Iman Benson as Ilonka in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

There's no word yet on whether The Midnight Club will return for a second season, with the show's fate likely to be decided by its viewership throughout the first month of release.

Working in its favour is showrunner Mike Flanagan, who has an established relationship with Netflix from his Haunting anthology and miniseries Midnight Mass, both of which have been major hits for the streaming service.

We'll update this page with the confirmed status of The Midnight Club season 2 as soon as Netflix announces a renewal or cancellation. Expect news in the coming weeks.

What could happen in The Midnight Club season 2?

The Midnight Club season 2 would likely delve further into the past of Dr Georgina Stanton, since the finale revealed she may not be the warm-hearted person we once thought.

In a closing sting, we see her in her private quarters, where her hair is revealed to have been a wig this entire time, which has been hiding an hourglass tattoo on the back of her neck – the sign of disbanded death cult, the Paragon.

The twist implies that Dr Georgina Stanton is actually the daughter of Paragon founder Regina Ballard, who up to now we had known only by the pseudonym Athena.

She fled the Paragon and reported them to the police back in 1940, after her mother poisoned 12 members of the collective as part of a sacrificial ritual intended to extend her own life.

It's possible that the long life that she wanted for herself actually passed to her daughter, now known as Dr Stanton, which would explain why she appears younger than she should according to her year of birth (1924).

What were her true motives for returning to Brightcliffe years later? Is she secretly still a believer in the Paragon's magic? These are the questions we need answered.

If there was a second season, we could also expect to learn more about industrialists Stanley and Vera Freelan, who could be the elderly ghosts that have been haunting Ilonka and Kevin.

Who could be in The Midnight Club season 2 cast?

Sauriyan Sapkota as Amesh, Chris Sumpter as Spencer, Igby Rigney as Kevin, Adia as Cheri, Annarah Cymone as Sandra, Iman Benson as Ilonka and Aya Furukawa as Natsuki in The Midnight Club. Eike Schroter/Netflix

If The Midnight Club were to return for season 2, we could expect main cast members Iman Benson (Ilonka), Igby Rigney (Kevin), Chris Sumpter (Spencer), Sauriyan Sapkota (Amesh), Aya Furukawa (Natsuki) and Adia (Cheri) to reprise their roles.

It's less clear whether Ruth Codd or Annarah Cymone would join them, given the tragic passing of Anya in season 1 and the unexpected misdiagnosis of Sandra, which saw her leave the facility for a second chance at life.

Following that bombshell ending, Heather Langenkamp would need to return as Dr Georgia Stanton (or whoever she really is), while it would be nice to see more from friendly hospice nurse Mark (played by Zach Gilford).

Is there a trailer for The Midnight Club season 2?

Not right now! The show hasn't been renewed yet so we're not expecting new footage anytime soon, but we will keep this page updated if any fresh goodies drop.

The Midnight Club is available to stream on Netflix from Friday 7th October 2022. Sign up for Netflix from £6.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

