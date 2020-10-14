Bly Manor stars drop hints about The Haunting season 3 but say there’s “nothing concrete” yet
The stars of Netflix horror drama The Haunting of Bly Manor have opened up about a third instalment in Mike Flanagan's anthology series.
Published:
If you’ve spent the weekend binge-watching Mike Flanagan’s latest horror drama The Haunting of Bly Manor and you’re desperate to know whether a third instalment in Netflix‘s Haunting series is planned, you could be in luck.
The Haunting of Bly Manor cast member Oliver Jackson-Cohen, who plays the Wingrave’s former chauffeur Peter Quint, recently revealed to The Wrap that while there’s “nothing concrete” in terms of another follow-up in the ghostly anthology series, he’s sure that all the cast “would definitely collaborate and work with” creator Flanagan again.
“I think that it’s one of those where, if Bly Manor does well, then I’m sure conversations will happen with Netflix,” he said. “But it’s entirely up to Mike and entirely up to what ideas he’s got up his sleeve. But I think all of us would definitely collaborate and work with him again, if the opportunity arose. But there is genuinely nothing concrete as of now.”
Kate Siegel, who played The Lady in the Lake in The Haunting of Bly Manor and is also married to Flanagan, added that, while she couldn’t reveal what the filmmaker has planned, she had a few ideas for upcoming series.
“I’ll tell you that I’m consistently asking for The Haunting of the Four Seasons Hawaii,” she joked. “So, if I have my way, I will be playing a woman getting a massage at the Four Seasons Hawaii.”
The Haunting of Bly Manor, which is a follow-up series to 2018’s The Haunting of Hill House, follows American au pair Dani who is hired to look after the Wingrave children of English estate Bly Manor – however, she soon realises that the mansion is haunted by ghosts with sinister intentions.
