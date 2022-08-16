The Time Traveler's Wife to get new adaptation following series axe

The latest version will take the shape of a musical to premiere in Chester this autumn, before a West End run.

Steven Moffat's The Time Traveler's Wife was cancelled after just one season , but Audrey Niffenegger's hit best-seller is now getting a new adaptation in a very different form.

David Hunter will play the titular time traveller, Henry DeTamble. His credits include stints in some of the best known West End musicals, including Waitress, Kinky Boots and One Man, Two Guvnors, as well as roles in Holby City and Doctors.

Joanna Woodward, who played Vivian Ward in Pretty Woman: The Musical and has starred in Little Shop of Horrors, Lost Boys and more, will play Clare Abshire.

Grammy Award-winning composers Joss Stone and Dave Stewart are in charge of the score.

You can purchase tickets for the production here.

Theo James as Henry DeTamble & Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler's Wife HBO

Moffat's adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife aired via HBO Max in the US, and on Sky and NOW in the UK earlier this year.

The former Doctor Who showrunner had previously told RadioTimes.com that he was "in optimism writing the second season right now", but sadly, we won't see Rose Leslie and Theo James reprise the roles of Clare and Henry, despite the series only adapting about half of the novel in its first run.

Stop scrolling, start watching. Get exclusive newsletters from our award-winning editorial team. Sign up to receive the freshest reviews and recommendations for Streaming and On Demand Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The Time Traveler's Wife season 1 is available to stream on Sky TV and NOW – sign up for Sky TV here. You can also order the book on Amazon. Looking for something to watch tonight? Check out our TV Guide, or visit our Sci-Fi hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.