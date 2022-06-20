The Time Traveler's Wife season 1 has now come to an end, and it's clear that creator Steven Moffat is definitely not finished with his adaptation of the hit novel.

The series stars Theo James and Rose Leslie as a couple whose fates are entwined by the former's genetic disorder, which causes him to sporadically travel through time.

The final episode in the season showed Clare and Henry's wedding, an event which happened around half-way through the book, and from the way things ended there's definitely more story to tell.

But has season 2 already been green-lit and when can we expect to see it? Read on for everything you need to know about season 2 of The Time Traveler's Wife.

Has The Time Traveler's Wife been renewed for season 2?

Theo James as Henry DeTamble & Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler's Wife

The series hasn't been renewed for season 2 just yet but it's fair to say that those involved in the first season want to make it happen. Last month, Steven Moffat told RadioTimes.com that "I'm in optimism writing the second season right now."

Meanwhile, he told Collider that, "You'd have to ask HBO. We don't know. We'll go do it right now", while director David Nutter added "If a lot of people watch, we'll get closer to that answer."

We'll keep this page updated but for now it seems the future of the series hangs in the air.

When will The Time Traveler's Wife season 2 air on Sky?

Theo James as Henry DeTamble & Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire in The Time Traveler's Wife

As the series hasn't been officially renewed just yet we can't be certain when a second season would hit Sky Atlantic. However, we do know that filming on the first season began in May 2021 and the series went to air almost exactly a year later.

That means that if season 2 starts filming soon we could see new episodes around a year from now, in summer 2023. We'll keep this page updated as soon as we have any news.

The Time Traveler's Wife cast - who will be back for season 2?

Peter Graham as Mark Abshire & Micheal Park as Philip Abshire & Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire & Jaime Ray Newman as Lucile Abshire in The Time Traveler's Wife.

There's no reason to expect that we won't see the full Time Traveler's Wife cast back for the second season, especially as we've only just started to get to know Clare's friends and her siblings.

Plus, with the show's time travelling conceit, there's no reason to expect that we can't return to see important moments in all the characters lives, so the full list of cast members could be back for season 2:

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire

Theo James as Henry DeTamble

Desmin Borges as Gomez

Natasha Lopez as Charisse

Michael Park as Philip Abshire

Jaime Ray Newman as Lucille Abshire

Taylor Richardson as Alicia Abshire

Peter Graham as Mark Abshire

Kate Siegel as Annette DeTamble

Josh Stamberg as Richard DeTamble

Chelsea Frei as Ingrid

Marcia DeBonis as Nell

Is there a trailer for The Time Traveler's Wife season 2 yet?

There isn't a trailer available yet but we'll make sure to keep this page updated as soon as one becomes available or we get any updates. For now you can rewatch the trailer for the first season right here.

