Based on based on Audrey Niffenegger's bestselling novel , the series tells the story of a couple whose marriage is complicated by time travel.

The new TV adaptation of The Time Traveler's Wife , which comes from Doctor Who and Sherlock writer Steven Moffat, is about to hit screens, coming to Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK.

The show stars Rose Leslie as Clare and Theo James as Henry, alongside a stellar supporting cast who play the couple's family and friends.

Moffat recently spoke to RadioTimes.com exclusively about the series, and said: "I hope we've found a way to make it work as a TV show. It's a hard one to do. Oh, God, I hope people like it. I mean, I love the book, so I hope my love translates onto the screen."

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Times Traveler's Wife.

Rose Leslie plays Clare Abshire

Rose Leslie as Clare Abshire HBO

Who is Clare Abshire? Since she was 6-years-old, Clare has had an imaginary friend, Henry: a kind and funny man, sometimes old, sometimes young, who appears in the woods behind her house and tells her tales of the future. As the years pass she realises Henry is not imaginary, but a time traveler from her future. She goes on to meet Henry DeTamble and becomes the titular time traveler’s wife. Young versions of the character are played by Caitlin Shorey and Everleigh McDonell.

Where have I seen Rose Leslie before? Leslie is best known for her roles as Ygritte in Game of Thrones, as Gwen Dawson in Downton Abbey and as Maia Rindell in The Good Fight. She recently appeared in Kenneth Branagh's Death on the Nile.

Theo James plays Henry DeTamble

Theo James as Henry DeTamble HBO

Who is Henry DeTamble? Henry's been a time traveler since he was 8-years-old. Whenever he's stressed or worried — or sometimes for no reason at all — he loses his grip on the current moment and falls naked into the past or the future. He can be stuck there for any amount of time, making his life a rollercoaster of constant danger. One day he meets Clare in the library where he works she claims to have known him all her life. Young versions of the character are played by Brian Altemus & Jason David.

Where have I seen Theo James before? James played Tobias "Four" Eaton in the Divergent film series, and has also appeared in The Inbetweeners Movie, Castlevania and in season 1 of Sanditon.

Desmin Borges plays Gomez

Desmin Borges as Gomez HBO

Who is Gomez? Gomez is one of Clare’s best friends, but he's also secretly in love with her. Truculent, clever and fiercely honourable, he ends up also becoming Henry’s best friend over the years.

Where have I seen Desmin Borges before? Borges is best known for his roles in You're the Worst, Utopia and Paul Rudd's Netflix series Living With Yourself. This year he appeared in American This Country remake Welcome to Flatch.

Natasha Lopez plays Charisse

Natasha Lopez as Charisse HBO

Who is Charisse? Charisse is Clare's roommate, closest confidante and Gomez's girlfriend. She's no nonsense, has no filter and is a little neurotic. When she meets Henry she is determined to find out who he really is.

Where have I seen Natasha Lopez before? Lopez has appeared in the Ben Affleck film Runner Runner and in an episode of Law & Order: Special Victims Unit.

Michael Park plays Philip Abshire

Michael Park as Philip Abshire HBO

Who is Philip Abshire? Philip is Clare’s father and a brisk, orderly, high-powered Chicago lawyer. He expects his children to fall into line.

Where have I seen Michael Park before? Park has appeared in Stranger Things, but is best known for his stage roles including as the original Larry Murphy in Dear Evan Hansen.

Jaime Ray Newman plays Lucille Abshire

Jamie Ray Newman Paul Bruinooge/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Who is Lucille Abshire? Lucille is Clare’s sweet, yet emotionally distant mother. Her controlling husband Phillip runs the family and she follows along.

Where have I seen Jaime Ray Newman before? Newman has appeared in Veronica Mars, Stargate Atlantis and Marvel's The Punisher amongst other series. She also appeared in 2021 Disney Plus series Dopesick.

Taylor Richardson plays Alicia Abshire

Taylor Richardson Roy Rochlin/Getty Images

Who is Alicia Abshire? Alicia is Clare’s younger sister who is trying to find her place in the world and enjoys pestering Clare.

Where have I seen Taylor Richardson before? Richardson has had roles in series such as Julian Fellowes' The Gilded Age and Rise.

Peter Graham plays Mark Abshire

Who is Mark Abshire? Mark is Clare’s older brother who she has never been close with. He’s in law school to follow after his equally blunt father.

Where have I seen Peter Graham before? Graham has appeared in Will & Grace and NCIS: Naval Criminal Investigative Service.

Kate Siegel plays Annette DeTamble

Kate Siegel as Annette DeTamble HBO

Who is Annette DeTamble? Annette is Henry's mother and a world-renowned opera singer. She is the heart and soul of the family, but gets in a freak car accident one Christmas which changes Henry’s life forever.

Where have I seen Kate Siegel before? Siegel is best known for her roles in Netflix series The Haunting of Hill House and Midnight Mass.

Josh Stamberg plays Richard DeTamble

Josh Stamberg as Richard DeTamble HBO

Who is Richard DeTamble? Richard is Henry’s father who played the violin in the Chicago Philharmonic, where he met the Annette. After Annette's accident, he and his son Henry are never the same again.

Where have I seen Josh Stamberg before? Stamberg recently appeared as the villainous Tyler Hayward in WandaVision, but has also had roles in The Affair and Nashville.

Chelsea Frei plays Ingrid

Chelsea Frei Leon Bennett/WireImage/Getty

Who is Ingrid? Ingrid used to date Henry before he met Clare, and when she finds out about their relationship she's no afraid to speak her mind.

Where have I seen Chelsea Frei before? Frei recently had a lead role in series The Moodys and also appeared in Hulu series Dollface.

Marcia DeBonis plays Nell

Marcia DeBonis as Nell HBO

Who is Nell? Nell is the Abshire’s housekeeper and a friend to Clare.

Where have I seen Marcia DeBonis before? DeBonis has appeared in films including 13 Going on 30 and The Dictator, as well as in series such as Orange is the New Black and The Deuce.

The Time Traveler's Wife will air on Sky Atlantic and NOW in the UK from 16th May 2022. You can order the book on Amazon.

